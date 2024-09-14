Bosso puts 38-seater bus up for sale

News / National

by Staff reporter

Highlanders FC has put up its 38-seater bus for sale, a vehicle acquired in 2014 with the assistance of President Emmerson Mnangagwa. The bus played a significant role in reducing the club's transport expenses, which had previously been a major operational cost.In an advertisement published in a local newspaper, Highlanders is offering the Volvo bus, which has a seating capacity of 38 passengers and an engine capacity of 7000 CC. The bus was manufactured in 2004.In recent years, the bus has seen limited use due to mechanical issues, prompting the club to rely more on another bus provided by Nyaradzo.Commenting on the sale, Bosso spokesperson Nozibelo Maphosa explained, "We are re-evaluating our assets as a club. If the asset is no longer bringing financial value, it's prudent to liquidate it and invest in other areas."