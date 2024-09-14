Bags of wheat 'stolen' at food distribution point

News / National

by Staff reporter

Villagers in Chegutu's Ward 21 are accusing local leaders of diverting food aid meant for the most vulnerable in their community, claiming the leaders are manipulating beneficiary registers to benefit their relatives and friends.Last Thursday, scores of villagers in the farming and mining community left a food distribution point empty-handed, alleging that 85 bags of wheat had been left in the truck and possibly diverted. These claims come amid increasing food insecurity following a drought that President Emmerson Mnangagwa declared a national disaster in April, appealing for US$3 billion in aid.The accused leaders include Sabhuku Hilder Mutero, Councillor Taitus Matenga, and Exwick former farm workers' chairman, who villagers allege are inflating the number of registered family members to claim larger allocations of food aid."They are registering their relatives and inflating the number of family members so that they get large amounts," said one villager. "Each family member is supposed to receive 7.5kg of grain per month. By inflating numbers, they end up taking more grain than they deserve."Many families in need were reportedly left without food aid, with villagers questioning why the truck returned with 85 bags of wheat after the distribution. According to the villagers, they were told the bags had been taken to a local police station for "safekeeping."Zanu-PF district chairman Cosmas Chenzara denied any wrongdoing, explaining that the wheat was kept at the police station for distribution the following day. "It's not true that the bags were stolen," Chenzara said. "Yes, some people didn't receive food that day and were agitated, but those who missed out will receive their allocation next time."He referred further queries to Councillor Matenga.Corruption watchdog Anti-Corruption Trust of Southern Africa has called for the government to take action against individuals and entities distributing food aid corruptly and on partisan lines. In a statement, Zimbabwe country director Munyaradzi Bidi pointed out that previous drought relief programmes had faced similar issues, including partisanship, discrimination, and inconsistent beneficiary selection."Such inadequacies create opportunities for diversion and other forms of corruption, which will leave many citizens hungry," Bidi said.