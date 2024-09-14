Latest News Editor's Choice


Zanu-PF-linked extortion ring fleeces residents

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Several Zanu-PF officials are allegedly running a large-scale extortion scheme in Harare South, targeting over 150,000 illegal residents by demanding US$50 in "regularisation fees" from each household. The officials claim the funds are needed for a verification programme, which is expected to net more than US$7.5 million.

The suspects, led by Zanu-PF Harare province political commissar Reclief Chikwenhure, reportedly use President Emmerson Mnangagwa's name to legitimize the scheme, pressuring residents into paying or facing eviction. The affected areas include the Hunyani and Harare South constituencies, where most of the residents are believed to be ruling party supporters who were illegally settled during previous elections.

Residents are allegedly told that the regularisation exercise is part of Mnangagwa's broader effort to formalize illegal settlements, though Harare City Council has denied knowledge of such a programme. When contacted, Chikwenhure dodged questions, asking, "Who brought that matter up?" before hanging up.

In a leaked audio, Chikwenhure admitted awareness of the programme, claiming it was sanctioned by Brezh Mushawatu, Zanu-PF's secretary for local government in Harare province. However, Zanu-PF provincial chairman Godwills Masimirembwa distanced the party from the scheme, stating, "Zanu-PF has no such verification exercise," and denying that Chikwenhure was involved.

Ephraim Fundukwa, Harare provincial vice-chairperson for Churu constituency, has also been implicated in the scheme. Local resident Tanaka Nyamushamba, who was collecting money from households, confirmed the programme's existence, saying, "It is a Zanu-PF programme to regularise their stands," with payments varying between US$50 and US$70, depending on the area.

The alleged scam has sparked tensions in the community. Last week, Zanu-PF youths, posing as officials from the Ministry of Local Government, were blocked by opposition activists while attempting to collect the fees. In a video seen by Standard People, opposition members confronted the youths, who failed to provide identification and claimed they were working for the Zimbabwe Statistics Agency (Zimstat). However, Zimstat spokesperson Mercy Chidemo denied any involvement, stating, "We don't demand payment from our respondents."

The Zanu-PF officials involved have been reported to the police, but police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi was not available for comment. The scheme is suspected not only to extort residents but also to compile a database for future party restructuring efforts.



Source - The Sunday News

