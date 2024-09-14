Latest News Editor's Choice


Man attempts to rape ex-wife

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A Harare woman, Hazel Muronzi, has sought a protection order against her ex-husband, Passmore Matora, alleging an attempted rape incident. The case was heard on Friday before Magistrate Meenal Narotam.

Muronzi, who is applying for the protection order for the second time, claimed that Matora had broken into her home two weeks ago and attempted to sexually assault her. She also accused Matora of habitually disrupting her peace by collecting rental payments from tenants at her property, despite the couple living in separate residences.

"He came to my house, broke my door, and attempted to rape me," Muronzi told the court. "Even though we live in different houses, he frequently disturbs my peace by collecting rents from my tenants."

In his response, Matora acknowledged the confrontation but contested the nature of the allegations. "I did attempt to rape her after she insulted my wife," he admitted. "I also went to her house to discuss maintenance issues."

The court proceedings continue as Muronzi seeks to prevent Matora from visiting her residence and further disrupting her life.



Source - The Standard

