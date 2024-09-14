Latest News Editor's Choice


Jacob Mafume gifts Nox with Mt Pleasant residential stand

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume has celebrated Afro-beats musician Enock "Nox" Guni for his enduring impact on the music industry, marking the artist's 20th music anniversary, 15th album launch, and birthday. The festivities took place at Steakhouse Pub and Grill in Waterfalls over the weekend.

Mafume, who was Nox's first manager, expressed pride in the musician's achievements. "From the early days of his career, I saw Nox's potential," Mafume said. "His consistency and hard work have made him a standout artist over the past two decades."

Nox, who began his career amid the prominence of artists like Roy and Royce, Plaxedes Wenyika, and Sani Makhalima, has remained a steadfast figure in the industry. Mafume highlighted Nox's success, noting collaborations with major artists such as Master KG, DJ Tira, and Makhadzi.

In recognition of Nox's contributions, Mafume presented him with a stand in Mt Pleasant and a cash gift. "Nox's journey is an inspiring example for anyone pursuing their dreams," Mafume stated. "His achievements and international collaborations reflect his dedication and vision."

Nox, visibly moved, thanked Mafume for his unwavering support and the generous gift. "I'm deeply humbled by the mayor's gesture and support throughout my career," Nox said. "His advice has been invaluable, and the stand in Mt Pleasant is a significant addition to my future plans."

Reflecting on his career, Nox expressed gratitude for the highs and lows that have shaped him. "The journey has been both challenging and rewarding," he said. "I'm committed to continuing my growth and aiming for international success."

His new album, "The Love Letter," features collaborations with prominent international artists like Iyanya from Nigeria, Eddie Kenzo from Uganda, Episode from Ghana, and Gigi Lamayne from South Africa. The album also includes local artists such as Andy Muridzo, Michael Magz, and Holy Ten. The 20-track album includes singles like "Alive," "Chikokoko," and "Possibilities."

Nox has already released a video for "Alive" and is working on additional visuals for other tracks. As part of his promotional tour, he has performed across Zimbabwe in cities including Chiredzi, Zaka, and Mutare.

The album and Nox's ongoing success reflect his dedication to his craft and his commitment to expanding his reach both locally and internationally.



Source - The Standard

