Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Everton Mlalazi: A beacon of hope in International Gospel Music

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Everton Mlalazi, a prominent figure in the international gospel music scene, continues to captivate audiences worldwide with his powerful messages of hope, love, and unity. Born and raised in Zimbabwe, Mlalazi's musical journey began early, inspired by the gospel melodies that filled his childhood home. His deep-rooted passion for uplifting and encouraging people through music has propelled him to global acclaim, establishing him as a leading force in the gospel genre.

Mlalazi's music transcends mere melodies; it embodies a universal human experience, resonating deeply with listeners from diverse cultural backgrounds. His heartfelt lyrics and soul-stirring vocals create an atmosphere of unity and connection, bringing people together through shared experiences of faith, love, and resilience.

A pivotal moment in Mlalazi's career was his collaboration with Ladysmith Black Mambazo, the Grammy-winning South African choral group. Their joint effort, "Nomakunje Sizophumelela" - which translates to "no matter what storms may come, we shall come out victorious in the Lord" - showcased a harmonious blend of voices and a profound message that left a lasting impact on global audiences.

Fronting his musical group, The Vine, Mlalazi also collaborated with the Grammy Award-winning Soweto Gospel Choir to produce "Inyang' Enkulu," an Ndebele translation for "The Great Physician." This powerful track resonated across Zimbabwe, Zambia, South Africa, and the rest of Africa, further cementing Mlalazi's reputation as a leading gospel artist.

In 2023, Mlalazi's exceptional talent was recognized with a nomination for Best of Africa Gospel Artist at the 16th Crown Gospel Music Awards in South Africa. This nomination highlighted his significant contributions to the African gospel music community and his dedication to spreading hope and inspiration.

Further accolades came when Mlalazi was awarded the title of Africa Male Gospel Artiste of the Year at the CLIMA Africa Awards 2023 in Lagos, Nigeria. This honor underscored his influence on the African music landscape and celebrated him as a trailblazer and role model for aspiring gospel artists across the continent.

As Mlalazi's musical journey continues, his impact on the international gospel music scene remains undeniable. His enchanting stage presence and moving performances have touched audiences around the world, transcending borders, languages, and cultures. Mlalazi's music brings people together, fostering a sense of community and solidarity among listeners who find solace, inspiration, and strength in his songs.

Through his exceptional artistry and unwavering commitment to spreading messages of hope, love, and unity, Mlalazi stands as a beacon of light in a world often fraught with uncertainties. His music serves as a powerful reminder of the transformative power of art, capable of uniting people, healing hearts, and inspiring change.

Everton Mlalazi's influence and impact on the international gospel music community are set to grow, as his music continues to inspire and uplift. His powerful vocals, heartfelt lyrics, and soul-stirring performances leave an indelible mark on all who experience his work, reminding us that, despite our differences, we can find strength and unity in love, faith, and resilience.

Source - ForbesPeople

Must Read

Mnangagwa's alleged US$2 million birthday under spotlight

5 mins ago | 1 Views

Dexter Nduna law degree under spotlight

9 mins ago | 6 Views

Mafikizolo electrifies Harare crowd at Zimstock Festival

18 mins ago | 6 Views

Mnangagwa praises his farming success

1 hr ago | 78 Views

What is the probability that those who poisoned Jacob Zuma poisoned Paul Mashatile?

1 hr ago | 152 Views

Zimbabwe's ballooning US$21 billion debt spirals out of hand

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Prince 'Mgadafi' Dube scores decisive goal for Young Africans

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Trey Nyoni: From Liverpool academy sensation to first-team aspirant

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

Jacob Mafume gifts Nox with Mt Pleasant residential stand

2 hrs ago | 117 Views

Man attempts to rape ex-wife

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Zanu-PF-linked extortion ring fleeces residents

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

Bags of wheat 'stolen' at food distribution point

2 hrs ago | 15 Views

Bosso puts 38-seater bus up for sale

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Bulawayo residents face rates hike

2 hrs ago | 13 Views

Pupil spared jail time for fatal stabbing

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Mnangagwa celebrates 8 decades and 2 years

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Winter wheat harvesting begins in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Catholic priest dies in Zimbabwe accident

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

NPA claims to be on top of the game

2 hrs ago | 11 Views

Zimbabwe Air ambulances airlift 19 patients so far

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Bulawayo's Cowdray Park residents forced to use sewer water

19 hrs ago | 522 Views

Chiwenga says Zimbabwe's monetary policy is in line with SADC integration

19 hrs ago | 562 Views

South Africa's opposition calls for regulations on foreign-based NGOs

20 hrs ago | 347 Views

WATCH: Ramaphosa's Deputy faints on stage

20 hrs ago | 2336 Views

Zimstock bursts into life

20 hrs ago | 527 Views

DA terminates Renaldo Gouws' membership

20 hrs ago | 573 Views

Religious tourism; Sanganai Hlanganani Expo decentralisation gain momentum

21 hrs ago | 251 Views

Love triangle leaves woman battling for life

21 hrs ago | 871 Views

Spirit medium stops operations at Zimbabwe gold mine

21 hrs ago | 941 Views

Mnangagwa sings praise after praise during China trip

23 hrs ago | 270 Views

Dexter Nduna graduates with law degree from UZ

23 hrs ago | 549 Views

Mwonzora slams Zanu-PF's obsession with ED2030

23 hrs ago | 320 Views

Zimbabwe sitting on 40 trillion cubic feet of gas in Lupane

23 hrs ago | 6230 Views

Gukurahundi massacre survivors cry foul

23 hrs ago | 224 Views

Elephantiasis outbreak hits Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 1229 Views

'Zimbabwe Warriors are no competition,' says Onana

23 hrs ago | 6630 Views

'Zimbabwe army conditions of service in bad state'

23 hrs ago | 253 Views

Man assaulted over beer sips

23 hrs ago | 122 Views

Pros, cons of registration of political parties

23 hrs ago | 50 Views

Chief Mathema bemoans lack of schools, clinics

23 hrs ago | 57 Views

Bulawayo councillors bemoan state of vocational centres

23 hrs ago | 34 Views

Sables arrive in Bulawayo to present Africa Cup Trophy to David Coltart

23 hrs ago | 327 Views

'Your husband sent me to sleep with you,' rapist tells victim

23 hrs ago | 280 Views

Miners jailed 2years for digging along a public road

23 hrs ago | 165 Views

Man beats 15-months-old daughter to death

23 hrs ago | 100 Views

FastJet introduces additional flights between Bulawayo & Johannesburg

23 hrs ago | 251 Views

Bulawayo's iconic water fountain restored to its former glory

23 hrs ago | 494 Views

Knowledge Musona still has the magic to lead Zimbabwe's Warriors

23 hrs ago | 87 Views

Highlanders aim to extend unbeaten streak against CAPS United

23 hrs ago | 37 Views