Prince 'Mgadafi' Dube scores decisive goal for Young Africans

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Warriors forward Prince Dube made a significant impact for Young Africans (Yanga) with a crucial goal in their 1-0 away victory over Commercial Bank of Ethiopia FC (CBE) in the first leg of the CAF Champions League second round. The match, held on Saturday at Abele Bikila Stadium in Addis Ababa, saw Dube's solitary strike come just before halftime, securing a vital advantage for his side.

Nicknamed "Mgadafi," Dube's goal, scored at the stroke of halftime, was pivotal in a match where Young Africans were under considerable pressure. The goal gives Yanga a crucial edge heading into the second leg of the tie, which is set to take place next weekend in Tanzania.

This goal marks Dube's second tally in this year's CAF Champions League, having previously scored against Vital'O FC of Burundi in the first round. The 27-year-old Zimbabwean forward, who joined Young Africans from Azam FC in July, is currently in exceptional form. Since his move, Dube has netted four goals for Yanga, including a decisive strike in the Tanzanian Community Shield last month.

Dube is experiencing a resurgence in his career after a challenging period with Azam FC, where he terminated his contract earlier this year. His performances with Young Africans have been a welcome turnaround, showcasing his value and contribution to the team.

With Young Africans securing a valuable win on the road, they will head into the second leg with confidence, and Dube's continued form will be crucial as they aim to advance further in the CAF Champions League.



Source - NewZimbabwe

