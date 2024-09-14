Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe's ballooning US$21 billion debt spirals out of hand

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Citizen Coalition for Change (CCC) Mbizo Member of Parliament (MP), Corban Madzivanyika, has raised alarm over Zimbabwe's escalating public debt, which has now surpassed US$21 billion. During a recent debate on the 2024 Mid-term Budget and Economic Review in Parliament, Madzivanyika criticized the government's handling of public finances and lack of transparency in evaluating foreign investments.

Madzivanyika highlighted a stark increase in the national debt from US$17 billion in December 2023 to over US$21 billion within a year. This surge, he argued, threatens to undermine the country's economic growth prospects and its Vision 2030 goals.

"It is clear that the debt question has gone out of hand for Zimbabwe. Let us be honest with each other. Only last year, by December 2023, our debt position was US$17 billion, but it ballooned by more than US$3 billion to US$21 billion," Madzivanyika said.

The MP specifically questioned the valuation of recent investments, such as the government's recapitalization of the Mutapa Investment Fund with US$1.9 billion and its purchase of a 35% stake in Kuvimba Mining for US$1.6 billion. He raised doubts about the valuation of Kuvimba Mining, suggesting that if 35% of the company was worth US$1.6 billion, the entire company's value would be approximately US$4.6 billion - a figure he deemed questionable.

"Can you honestly tell me that those companies are worth US$4.6 billion? If so, what is our duty today?" Madzivanyika questioned, referring to Kuvimba Mining's subsidiaries, including Sandawana Mine, Freda Rebecca, Jena Mines, Zim Alloys, Shamva Gold Mine, and Great Dyke Investments.

Madzivanyika also criticized the government's focus on large projects that he believes have minimal impact on the struggling economy, suggesting that investments like the Batoka Energy Hydroelectric power plant could address critical issues like electricity shortages more effectively.

He underscored the negative impacts of the burgeoning debt on social spending and future borrowing capabilities. "The problem of debt is the recurrent expenditure. The money that was supposed to be allocated to social protection - like addressing street kids, drought relief, and other social issues - is now being used for debt repayment," he said.

The MP called for a more prudent approach to managing the country's debt, stressing the need for parliamentary approval before undertaking further borrowing or financial guarantees. "We need to improve on how we handle the debt issue. There must be no borrowing and no guarantees without parliamentary approval," Madzivanyika concluded.

As Zimbabwe grapples with its escalating debt crisis, the need for transparency and accountability in financial management has never been more urgent.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Must Read

Mnangagwa's alleged US$2 million birthday under spotlight

33 mins ago | 15 Views

Dexter Nduna law degree under spotlight

37 mins ago | 35 Views

Mafikizolo electrifies Harare crowd at Zimstock Festival

46 mins ago | 23 Views

Mnangagwa praises his farming success

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

What is the probability that those who poisoned Jacob Zuma poisoned Paul Mashatile?

2 hrs ago | 207 Views

Prince 'Mgadafi' Dube scores decisive goal for Young Africans

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Trey Nyoni: From Liverpool academy sensation to first-team aspirant

2 hrs ago | 94 Views

Everton Mlalazi: A beacon of hope in International Gospel Music

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Jacob Mafume gifts Nox with Mt Pleasant residential stand

2 hrs ago | 180 Views

Man attempts to rape ex-wife

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

Zanu-PF-linked extortion ring fleeces residents

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

Bags of wheat 'stolen' at food distribution point

2 hrs ago | 17 Views

Bosso puts 38-seater bus up for sale

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

Bulawayo residents face rates hike

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

Pupil spared jail time for fatal stabbing

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Mnangagwa celebrates 8 decades and 2 years

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Winter wheat harvesting begins in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

Catholic priest dies in Zimbabwe accident

2 hrs ago | 131 Views

NPA claims to be on top of the game

2 hrs ago | 11 Views

Zimbabwe Air ambulances airlift 19 patients so far

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Bulawayo's Cowdray Park residents forced to use sewer water

20 hrs ago | 528 Views

Chiwenga says Zimbabwe's monetary policy is in line with SADC integration

20 hrs ago | 576 Views

South Africa's opposition calls for regulations on foreign-based NGOs

20 hrs ago | 347 Views

WATCH: Ramaphosa's Deputy faints on stage

20 hrs ago | 2359 Views

Zimstock bursts into life

20 hrs ago | 529 Views

DA terminates Renaldo Gouws' membership

21 hrs ago | 576 Views

Religious tourism; Sanganai Hlanganani Expo decentralisation gain momentum

21 hrs ago | 251 Views

Love triangle leaves woman battling for life

21 hrs ago | 878 Views

Spirit medium stops operations at Zimbabwe gold mine

22 hrs ago | 949 Views

Mnangagwa sings praise after praise during China trip

24 hrs ago | 272 Views

Dexter Nduna graduates with law degree from UZ

24 hrs ago | 557 Views

Mwonzora slams Zanu-PF's obsession with ED2030

24 hrs ago | 324 Views

Zimbabwe sitting on 40 trillion cubic feet of gas in Lupane

24 hrs ago | 6339 Views

Gukurahundi massacre survivors cry foul

24 hrs ago | 225 Views

Elephantiasis outbreak hits Zimbabwe

24 hrs ago | 1246 Views

'Zimbabwe Warriors are no competition,' says Onana

24 hrs ago | 6876 Views

'Zimbabwe army conditions of service in bad state'

24 hrs ago | 254 Views

Man assaulted over beer sips

24 hrs ago | 123 Views

Pros, cons of registration of political parties

24 hrs ago | 51 Views

Chief Mathema bemoans lack of schools, clinics

24 hrs ago | 57 Views

Bulawayo councillors bemoan state of vocational centres

24 hrs ago | 34 Views

Sables arrive in Bulawayo to present Africa Cup Trophy to David Coltart

24 hrs ago | 327 Views

'Your husband sent me to sleep with you,' rapist tells victim

24 hrs ago | 284 Views

Miners jailed 2years for digging along a public road

24 hrs ago | 165 Views

Man beats 15-months-old daughter to death

24 hrs ago | 100 Views

FastJet introduces additional flights between Bulawayo & Johannesburg

24 hrs ago | 260 Views

Bulawayo's iconic water fountain restored to its former glory

24 hrs ago | 506 Views

Knowledge Musona still has the magic to lead Zimbabwe's Warriors

24 hrs ago | 87 Views

Highlanders aim to extend unbeaten streak against CAPS United

24 hrs ago | 37 Views