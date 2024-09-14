Mnangagwa praises his farming success

News / National

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has taken to congratulating himself for what he describes as an agricultural revolution at his Precabe Farm in Sherwood, Kwekwe. In a recent visit to the farm, Mnangagwa boasted of surpassing agricultural records and presenting the estate as a model of farming success, reminiscent of how his predecessor, the late Robert Mugabe, once showcased his own farms.Mnangagwa claimed that he had exceeded the previous maximum maize yield record of eight tonnes per hectare, set by the former farm owner, an in-law of former Rhodesian Prime Minister Ian Smith. According to Mnangagwa, his current yield stands at 11.3 tonnes per hectare. The farm, which spans 500 hectares, includes 300 hectares of winter wheat, 200 hectares of barley, 30 hectares of potatoes, and over 2,000 head of cattle, along with goats, pigs, and poultry.The state-controlled media highlighted Mnangagwa's farm as an exemplary model of agricultural excellence, asserting that it serves as an inspiration to others across the region. During a visit by several ministers, the farm was showcased as a shining example of what can be achieved in Zimbabwe's agricultural sector.However, the president's claims have been met with skepticism. Critics argue that Mnangagwa's farm does not represent a typical farming success story due to the extensive state support and resources he receives. Unlike ordinary farmers, Mnangagwa benefits from subsidies, donations, and equipment provided at little to no cost. This support is seen by some as creating an unfair advantage and distancing Mnangagwa from the real struggles faced by Zimbabwean farmers.The criticisms suggest that Mnangagwa's role in the farming process is minimal, with much of the work carried out by hired staff and supported by state resources. The argument is that a genuine example of successful farming would involve an individual who personally invests in their farm, understands the financial risks, and faces similar challenges as other local farmers."Mnangagwa's farm is flooded with freebies, and this undermines his claim of being a successful farmer," said a critic. "A president who receives inputs, equipment, and other resources for free is not a typical example of a genuine farmer. True farming success comes from personal investment and hard work, not from leveraging state resources and donations."Supporters of Mnangagwa's farming achievements argue that his success should be acknowledged, pointing to the substantial productivity and development of the farm as evidence of effective agricultural practices. They claim that the increased yield and variety of crops and livestock on the farm reflect the president's commitment to advancing Zimbabwe's agricultural sector.Despite these arguments, there remains a significant divide between Mnangagwa's portrayal of his farming achievements and the reality faced by the majority of Zimbabwean farmers. The president's use of state resources and the disparity between his farm's success and the struggles of average farmers continue to fuel debate on the authenticity of his agricultural claims.As the farming community and political commentators continue to scrutinize Mnangagwa's farming endeavors, the broader discussion highlights the challenges faced by Zimbabwe's agricultural sector. The focus on high-profile figures and their farming successes contrasts sharply with the everyday experiences of ordinary farmers, who often lack access to the same resources and support.In the end, the debate over Mnangagwa's farming success underscores the need for a more equitable and realistic approach to showcasing agricultural achievements. A more inclusive representation of farming success would involve recognizing the contributions and challenges of all farmers, rather than focusing solely on the accomplishments of those with access to extensive state support.As Zimbabwe continues to grapple with agricultural development and policy, the conversation around Mnangagwa's farm serves as a reminder of the importance of transparency and fairness in evaluating and supporting the country's agricultural sector.