Mafikizolo electrifies Harare crowd at Zimstock Festival

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago | Views
South African Afropop sensation Mafikizolo delivered an electrifying performance yesterday at Zimstock, Harare's premier family-friendly music festival held at Hellenic Primary School. The iconic duo, Theo Kgosinkwe and Nhlanhla Mafu, set the stage ablaze with a selection of their most popular classic hits, leaving the audience in a state of jubilation.

Formed in 1996 by Kalawa Jazmee in Johannesburg, Mafikizolo has earned a reputation as one of Africa's most celebrated musical acts. Despite the tragic loss of original member Tebogo Madingoane, who was shot and killed in February 2004, the group has continued to enchant audiences across the globe. Mafikizolo has chosen not to replace Madingoane, honoring his memory and respecting his contribution to their success.

Looking visibly delighted and comfortable, Mafikizolo expressed their deep connection with Zimbabwe. "Zimbabwe is like home for us," said Kgosinkwe. "We always feel welcome all the time and thanks for the support." Mafu echoed his sentiments, adding, "We have always felt at home here in Zimbabwe, whether performing in Harare or Bulawayo. We love you, thanks for the support."

The reception from the Harare crowd was a testament to the warm relationship between South African artists and Zimbabwean audiences, despite some tensions related to xenophobia and Afrophobia. The festival showcased the enduring bond between the two nations, with South African musicians receiving a hearty welcome from local fans.

Zimstock, one of the year's most anticipated music festivals, commenced at 4 pm with an impressive lineup. Pendo Masote, a young violinist from a renowned musical family, captivated the audience alongside the Hellenic Orchestra, which delivered a stellar performance.

The festival's schedule also featured local talent such as Thamsanqa "Tamy" Moyo, a popular artist and actress, who took to the stage at 4:50 pm. Sunset Sweatshop, a South African rock band with reggae and folk influences, performed at 6 pm, followed by the legendary South African Afropop band Mango Groove at 7 pm. The evening culminated with Mafikizolo's dynamic performance at 8 pm, marking a high point in the festival.

Mafikizolo, a duo known for their innovative fusion of Afropop, marabi, and kwela, has been a dominant force in African music for approximately 27 years. Their extensive repertoire of hits continues to resonate with fans across different generations, making them one of the continent's most influential contemporary music acts.

Zimstock, held annually, stands out as a major celebration of music, art, and culture, offering a family-friendly environment at the spacious grounds of Hellenic Primary School. Situated on Borrowdale Road, just before the Celebration Centre, the festival is renowned for creating memorable experiences for attendees and fostering social cohesion through its diverse lineup of local and international artists.

The event not only highlights top talent but also serves as a vibrant showcase of Zimbabwe's capacity to host world-class entertainment, reinforcing the cultural and musical ties within the region. As one of the biggest music festivals of the year, Zimstock continues to celebrate the rich tapestry of African music and community spirit.

