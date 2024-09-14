Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Dexter Nduna law degree under spotlight

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
The University of Zimbabwe (UZ), a cornerstone of higher education in the country, faced significant controversy during its graduation ceremony on Friday. The celebration of academic excellence was marred by two major scandals involving seven students who graduated with fraudulent results and former Zanu-PF Chegutu West MP Dexter Nduna, who graduated despite failing several modules.

The graduation event, intended to honor the achievements of the institution's students, was overshadowed by allegations of academic misconduct and political interference. Nduna, who is also the chairperson for resource mobilization and revenue generation for Zanu-PF in the central committee, graduated with a Bachelor of Laws degree under contentious circumstances. Reports emerged that Nduna had requested the remarking of all failed modules, claiming political bias and targeting due to his party affiliation. However, this assertion was undermined by the fact that Tafadzwa Mugwadi, a Zanu-PF legislator from Buhera West and former director for information and publicity, graduated without controversy, further fueling skepticism around Nduna's claims.

Social media buzzed with discussions about Nduna's controversial graduation and allegations of political blackmail against UZ lecturers. The scrutiny intensified as it was revealed that seven students had their academic results fraudulently altered. According to sources, these students, who had originally failed their exams, had their results manipulated by lecturers under pressure from the university's academic leaders. Instead of arranging supplementary examinations as per standard procedure, the institution's leadership instructed lecturers to adjust the marks to reflect passes.

Under UZ's academic regulations, students who fail some subjects are expected to either sit for supplementary exams or apply to repeat the failed modules. However, in a breach of these rules, the university's leaders opted to have the results falsified, an act deemed as academic fraud and criminality by critics.

The impact of the scandal was palpable among the graduating students, who expressed outrage upon discovering that their peers, who had failed, were listed among the graduates. The integrity of the graduation ceremony was compromised, with the institution's reputation taking a substantial hit.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who officiated over the graduation ceremony, capped 6,778 graduates across various disciplines, including 16 Doctor of Philosophy, 11 Masters in Philosophy, and 5,319 undergraduate degrees. Additionally, 1,432 graduates completed various postgraduate programs. Despite the scale of the event, the controversies significantly overshadowed the accomplishments celebrated.

UZ has faced numerous scandals in recent years, including the issuance of fake PhD degrees, allegations of political interference, nepotism, and corruption. The latest controversies, involving both the fraudulent alteration of academic results and the politically charged graduation of a high-profile figure, have further tainted the university's image and raised serious questions about its leadership and academic standards.

As UZ grapples with these issues, the recent scandals serve as a stark reminder of the challenges facing Zimbabwe's higher education system, calling into question the integrity of academic institutions and the impact of political influence on education.

Source - online

Must Read

Mafikizolo electrifies Harare crowd at Zimstock Festival

10 mins ago | 2 Views

Mnangagwa praises his farming success

1 hr ago | 66 Views

What is the probability that those who poisoned Jacob Zuma poisoned Paul Mashatile?

1 hr ago | 138 Views

Zimbabwe's ballooning US$21 billion debt spirals out of hand

1 hr ago | 57 Views

Prince 'Mgadafi' Dube scores decisive goal for Young Africans

1 hr ago | 34 Views

Trey Nyoni: From Liverpool academy sensation to first-team aspirant

1 hr ago | 73 Views

Everton Mlalazi: A beacon of hope in International Gospel Music

1 hr ago | 11 Views

Jacob Mafume gifts Nox with Mt Pleasant residential stand

1 hr ago | 98 Views

Man attempts to rape ex-wife

1 hr ago | 70 Views

Zanu-PF-linked extortion ring fleeces residents

1 hr ago | 64 Views

Bags of wheat 'stolen' at food distribution point

1 hr ago | 13 Views

Bosso puts 38-seater bus up for sale

1 hr ago | 35 Views

Bulawayo residents face rates hike

2 hrs ago | 13 Views

Pupil spared jail time for fatal stabbing

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Mnangagwa celebrates 8 decades and 2 years

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Winter wheat harvesting begins in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Catholic priest dies in Zimbabwe accident

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

NPA claims to be on top of the game

2 hrs ago | 10 Views

Zimbabwe Air ambulances airlift 19 patients so far

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Bulawayo's Cowdray Park residents forced to use sewer water

19 hrs ago | 519 Views

Chiwenga says Zimbabwe's monetary policy is in line with SADC integration

19 hrs ago | 562 Views

South Africa's opposition calls for regulations on foreign-based NGOs

19 hrs ago | 347 Views

WATCH: Ramaphosa's Deputy faints on stage

19 hrs ago | 2331 Views

Zimstock bursts into life

20 hrs ago | 527 Views

DA terminates Renaldo Gouws' membership

20 hrs ago | 573 Views

Religious tourism; Sanganai Hlanganani Expo decentralisation gain momentum

20 hrs ago | 251 Views

Love triangle leaves woman battling for life

21 hrs ago | 868 Views

Spirit medium stops operations at Zimbabwe gold mine

21 hrs ago | 938 Views

Mnangagwa sings praise after praise during China trip

23 hrs ago | 268 Views

Dexter Nduna graduates with law degree from UZ

23 hrs ago | 548 Views

Mwonzora slams Zanu-PF's obsession with ED2030

23 hrs ago | 318 Views

Zimbabwe sitting on 40 trillion cubic feet of gas in Lupane

23 hrs ago | 6197 Views

Gukurahundi massacre survivors cry foul

23 hrs ago | 224 Views

Elephantiasis outbreak hits Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 1222 Views

'Zimbabwe Warriors are no competition,' says Onana

23 hrs ago | 6582 Views

'Zimbabwe army conditions of service in bad state'

23 hrs ago | 252 Views

Man assaulted over beer sips

23 hrs ago | 121 Views

Pros, cons of registration of political parties

23 hrs ago | 50 Views

Chief Mathema bemoans lack of schools, clinics

23 hrs ago | 57 Views

Bulawayo councillors bemoan state of vocational centres

23 hrs ago | 34 Views

Sables arrive in Bulawayo to present Africa Cup Trophy to David Coltart

23 hrs ago | 327 Views

'Your husband sent me to sleep with you,' rapist tells victim

23 hrs ago | 280 Views

Miners jailed 2years for digging along a public road

23 hrs ago | 165 Views

Man beats 15-months-old daughter to death

23 hrs ago | 100 Views

FastJet introduces additional flights between Bulawayo & Johannesburg

23 hrs ago | 249 Views

Bulawayo's iconic water fountain restored to its former glory

23 hrs ago | 489 Views

Knowledge Musona still has the magic to lead Zimbabwe's Warriors

23 hrs ago | 87 Views

Highlanders aim to extend unbeaten streak against CAPS United

23 hrs ago | 37 Views

Mnangagwa golf tourney tees off

23 hrs ago | 60 Views