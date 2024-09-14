Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa's alleged US$2 million birthday under spotlight

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago | Views
The planned US$2 million birthday celebration for President Emmerson Mnangagwa, organized by Zanu-PF, is drawing sharp criticism from both the public and international community. The event, set to mark Mnangagwa's 82nd birthday on September 15, 2024, comes at a time when Zimbabwe is struggling with a severe food crisis and has recently sought over US$2 billion in international aid to combat starvation.

According to Masvingo Mirror, the Zanu-PF Director of Information and Publicity, Farai Marapira, confirmed the extravagant celebration to The Mirror. The event, dubbed Munhumutapa Day, will be held at the Great Zimbabwe Monuments and is expected to attract over 30,000 youths from all ten provinces. Marapira emphasized that the celebration, under the theme "Rooted in the Past, Drawing Towards a Brighter Future: Empowering Youths for Nation Building and Vision 2030," will honor President Mnangagwa and showcase the support of the party's youth wing.

"We are glad to celebrate the birthday at the Great Zimbabwe Monuments, honoring our President who will grace the occasion. Youth from all provinces are expected to be present on the day, which is being organized by the Zanu-PF National Youth League to show their support to President Mnangagwa," Marapira stated.

However, the timing of this lavish event has sparked controversy, given the severe economic hardships facing Zimbabweans. The government has recently declared an El Niño-induced drought a state of disaster, with an estimated six million people projected to face food insecurity during the 2024-2025 lean season, according to the World Food Programme (WFP).

Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa condemned the extravagant celebration, calling it "obscene" and lacking empathy. Chamisa argued that the funds being allocated to the birthday bash could be better spent addressing the nation's pressing food crisis and supporting impoverished communities.

The Zanu-PF celebration's expenditure, rumored to exceed US$2 million, has been a subject of intense debate. According to unofficial reports and a post by the Children of Zimbabwe War Veterans Association (COZWA) on social media, the costs include US$200,000 for hired tents, US$500,000 for catering by Chicken Inn, US$600,000 for transportation, US$500,000 for VVIP escort allowances, and an additional US$500,000 for various other expenses. The post criticized the use of taxpayer money for such a high-profile event amidst widespread poverty and economic hardship.

Despite these criticisms, Zanu-PF spokesperson Pepukai Chiwewe defended the celebration, asserting that the province is prepared to host the event. "We are happy as a Province to host and witness the launch of Munhumutapa Day. If everything goes well, we are expecting more than 150,000 people, mostly from Masvingo district," Chiwewe said. The deputy minister of Youth, John Paradza, is reportedly handling the event's logistics and can provide further details.

The extravagance of the celebration contrasts sharply with the dire conditions faced by many Zimbabweans. The WFP highlights that high inflation, rising food prices, and fluctuating exchange rates have significantly impacted families' purchasing power, with 1.7 million people (35 percent of the urban population) projected to be food insecure this year.

The event has put a spotlight on the broader issues of governmental priorities and transparency. Critics argue that the funds spent on the birthday bash could have been redirected to alleviate the severe food shortages and support struggling Zimbabweans. The celebration, thus, stands as a symbol of the ongoing tensions between the government's expenditure decisions and the needs of its citizens.

As Zimbabwe continues to navigate its economic and humanitarian challenges, the controversy surrounding the lavish birthday celebration underscores the urgent need for a reassessment of priorities and more accountable governance.

Source - The Mirror

