Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

American coup plotters sentenced to death in DRC

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
Thirty-seven alleged coup plotters, including three Americans, were convicted and sentenced to death Friday by a Kinshasa military court in a trial against the failed coup of May 19 in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

A total of 51 people were tried by a military court in Kinshasa, the capital of DRC, with the hearings broadcast on national television. The three Americans sentenced to death were convicted for the offenses of criminal association, attack and terrorism, including Marcel Malanga, son of Christian Malanga, the alleged leader of the attempted coup.

According to the DRC army, an "attempted coup" led by little-known opponent Christian Malanga was "nipped in the bud" early May 19. Six people, including Christian Malanga himself, were killed.

The putschists attacked the residence of Vital Kamerhe, then deputy prime minister, before intruding the Palais de la Nation, where the offices of DRC President Felix Tshisekedi are located.

The attackers, dressed in military uniforms and displaying the Zaire flag, claimed in video clips circulating on social media that they wanted to "change things in the management of the Republic." Zaire, officially the Republic of Zaire, was the name of the DRC from 1971 to 1997.

Christian Malanga formed the United Congolese Party in 2010 and advocated for the return of Zaire. In 2017, He created a government in exile in Brussels, Belgium, giving birth to the so-called "New Zaire."

Marcel Malanga, who was born in Utah, United States, and two other Americans, stood trial Friday.

It is immediately known whether they would appeal their case.


Source - Xinhua

Must Read

Zulu Reed dance marks 40 years of purity

56 mins ago | 35 Views

Zimbabwe police detective accused of terrorizing miners

1 hr ago | 49 Views

Mnangagwa postures as Munhumutapa reincarnation?

1 hr ago | 99 Views

Zimbabwe orders culling of 200 elephants for food

4 hrs ago | 202 Views

Pravin Gordhan became factional in the ANC

4 hrs ago | 138 Views

Gordhan gave tenders to his cronies, leaves a fractured legacy

5 hrs ago | 216 Views

Mnangagwa's alleged US$2 million birthday under spotlight

6 hrs ago | 722 Views

Dexter Nduna law degree under spotlight

6 hrs ago | 496 Views

Mafikizolo electrifies Harare crowd at Zimstock Festival

6 hrs ago | 204 Views

Mnangagwa praises his farming success

7 hrs ago | 236 Views

What is the probability that those who poisoned Jacob Zuma poisoned Paul Mashatile?

7 hrs ago | 536 Views

Zimbabwe's ballooning US$21 billion debt spirals out of hand

7 hrs ago | 212 Views

Prince 'Mgadafi' Dube scores decisive goal for Young Africans

7 hrs ago | 126 Views

Trey Nyoni: From Liverpool academy sensation to first-team aspirant

7 hrs ago | 192 Views

Everton Mlalazi: A beacon of hope in International Gospel Music

7 hrs ago | 34 Views

Jacob Mafume gifts Nox with Mt Pleasant residential stand

7 hrs ago | 962 Views

Man attempts to rape ex-wife

7 hrs ago | 217 Views

Zanu-PF-linked extortion ring fleeces residents

7 hrs ago | 677 Views

Bags of wheat 'stolen' at food distribution point

7 hrs ago | 33 Views

Bosso puts 38-seater bus up for sale

7 hrs ago | 118 Views

Bulawayo residents face rates hike

7 hrs ago | 68 Views

Pupil spared jail time for fatal stabbing

7 hrs ago | 88 Views

Mnangagwa celebrates 8 decades and 2 years

7 hrs ago | 69 Views

Winter wheat harvesting begins in Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 40 Views

Catholic priest dies in Zimbabwe accident

7 hrs ago | 342 Views

NPA claims to be on top of the game

7 hrs ago | 28 Views

Zimbabwe Air ambulances airlift 19 patients so far

7 hrs ago | 46 Views

Bulawayo's Cowdray Park residents forced to use sewer water

14 Sep 2024 at 16:20hrs | 603 Views

Chiwenga says Zimbabwe's monetary policy is in line with SADC integration

14 Sep 2024 at 16:13hrs | 662 Views

South Africa's opposition calls for regulations on foreign-based NGOs

14 Sep 2024 at 16:04hrs | 358 Views

WATCH: Ramaphosa's Deputy faints on stage

14 Sep 2024 at 16:02hrs | 2547 Views

Zimstock bursts into life

14 Sep 2024 at 15:49hrs | 538 Views

DA terminates Renaldo Gouws' membership

14 Sep 2024 at 15:16hrs | 603 Views

Religious tourism; Sanganai Hlanganani Expo decentralisation gain momentum

14 Sep 2024 at 15:01hrs | 290 Views

Love triangle leaves woman battling for life

14 Sep 2024 at 14:45hrs | 922 Views

Spirit medium stops operations at Zimbabwe gold mine

14 Sep 2024 at 14:32hrs | 1027 Views

Mnangagwa sings praise after praise during China trip

14 Sep 2024 at 12:32hrs | 299 Views

Dexter Nduna graduates with law degree from UZ

14 Sep 2024 at 12:31hrs | 578 Views

Mwonzora slams Zanu-PF's obsession with ED2030

14 Sep 2024 at 12:30hrs | 340 Views

Zimbabwe sitting on 40 trillion cubic feet of gas in Lupane

14 Sep 2024 at 12:28hrs | 7440 Views

Gukurahundi massacre survivors cry foul

14 Sep 2024 at 12:23hrs | 242 Views

Elephantiasis outbreak hits Zimbabwe

14 Sep 2024 at 12:22hrs | 3609 Views

'Zimbabwe Warriors are no competition,' says Onana

14 Sep 2024 at 12:22hrs | 9088 Views

'Zimbabwe army conditions of service in bad state'

14 Sep 2024 at 12:21hrs | 264 Views

Man assaulted over beer sips

14 Sep 2024 at 12:20hrs | 125 Views

Pros, cons of registration of political parties

14 Sep 2024 at 12:20hrs | 54 Views

Chief Mathema bemoans lack of schools, clinics

14 Sep 2024 at 12:19hrs | 59 Views

Bulawayo councillors bemoan state of vocational centres

14 Sep 2024 at 12:18hrs | 52 Views

Sables arrive in Bulawayo to present Africa Cup Trophy to David Coltart

14 Sep 2024 at 12:17hrs | 332 Views