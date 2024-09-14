Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe police detective accused of terrorizing miners

by Staff reporter
47 mins ago | Views
The Kadoma business community has lodged an urgent complaint against Detective Sergeant Hardline Maisiri, accusing him of extortion and corruption. Business owners, particularly in the mining sector, allege that Maisiri has been demanding "protection fees" under the guise of official police business.

In a letter dated September 9, 2024, addressed to the Officer Commanding the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Headquarters, the Kadoma Business Association (KBA) expressed outrage over Maisiri's actions. The letter, penned by KBA Secretary Edwin Vandira, outlines allegations of corrupt and unprofessional behavior that have tarnished the reputation of the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in the area.

"We wish to bring to your urgent attention serious allegations of misconduct against Detective Sergeant Hardlife Maisiri, who is currently attached to CID Property in Kadoma, having previously served in Kadoma CID Minerals," Vandira wrote. "It has come to our attention that Detective Sergeant Maisiri has been engaging in corrupt activities, particularly extorting money from members of our business community, with a notable focus on those involved in the mining sector."

Maisiri, who previously worked in the CID Minerals division, allegedly pressured business owners by claiming to be a runner for the Officer Commanding ZRP Kadoma District, further intensifying fears of reprisal among the affected parties. The KBA's complaint details how many business proprietors, especially in the gold-rich city where violence involving artisanal miners is common, have been coerced into paying protection fees to avoid fabricated charges or other forms of harassment.

"Many affected members of the business community are prepared to come forward and provide evidence of these activities," Vandira continued. "However, there is widespread fear that if they do so while Detective Sergeant Maisiri remains in Kadoma, he may fabricate charges against them as a means of retaliation."

As a result, the KBA has called for Maisiri's immediate transfer out of Kadoma to pave the way for a transparent investigation into his conduct. The business association stressed that his removal would allow affected members to file complaints without fear of retribution.

The letter also emphasized the importance of maintaining public trust in the ZRP and urged action to demonstrate the force's commitment to eradicating corruption. "We are confident that the integrity of ZRP will only be strengthened by such a transfer, and the institution will not suffer any loss from his relocation. On the contrary, it will serve to reinforce the public's trust in the police force's commitment to serving the people of Zimbabwe without bias or exploitation," Vandira wrote.

The request for Maisiri's transfer comes amid concerns that his actions are destabilizing Kadoma's already volatile business environment. The city, known for its gold deposits and the presence of violent machete-wielding artisanal miners, or "Makorokoza," has long been a hub of criminal activity, adding to the urgency of the business community's call for action.

At the time of publishing, efforts to obtain a comment from ZRP national spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi were unsuccessful.

Source - NewZimbabwe

