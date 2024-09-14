Zulu Reed dance marks 40 years of purity

News / National

by Staff reporter

With more than 40 000 young maidens having handed over their reeds at the eNyokeni Royal Palace in KwaNongoma, KwaZulu-Natal, on Saturday, the annual Zulu reed dance marked 40 years since its revival in 1984.Draped in their colourful beaded regalia, only worn by amatshitshi (maidens), Princess Zelamile Zulu led the group of maidens in song, singing sacred hymns referred to as "amahubo".Zulu is the daughter of the AmaZulu King Misuzulu KaZwelithini's brother, Prince Lungelo Zulu.The reed dance was honoured by the attendance of government delegates, listing Deputy Transport Minister Mkhuleko Hlengwa, Dr Zweli Mkhize, Co-operative Governance (Cogta) Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa, and provincial transport MEC Siboniso Duma.According to media reports, the late king Zwelithini KaBhekuzulu and his third wife, Queen Mantfombi kaSobhuza Dlamini, revived the reed dance four decades ago, following the late king's visit to America where he was alerted there would be a disease vastly spreading in Africa, citing HIV and Aids.Thus, the event celebrates young maidens' purity, alluding to their virginity, while urging them to abstain from early sexual practices, preventing teenage pregnancy and sexually related diseases.Furthermore, with various social ills on the rise, the reed dance has expanded its course, where it raises awareness on gender-based violence and femicide, including the heightened unemployment rate that is plaguing young people, women in particular.Many cultural experts spoke to media outlets, outlining quite a number of analogies of the significance of the "umhlanga" (reed). Some said the reed symbolised a maiden's purity, citing historical background; while others explained the reed pays homage and respect to the king as the father of the Zulu nation.With scores of young maidens anticipating his keynote address, King Misuzulu beamed with pride, celebrating the 40-year resurrection of the reed dance.The king emphasised the monarchy has been able to strengthen and retain the Zulu nation's independence centuries after the Anglo-Zulu War, also known as "Impi Yasesandlwana".King Misuzulu also hailed the strong allegiance between the Zulu and Swazi monarchies, where he said 15 000 maidens accompanied him in attendance of the reed dance in Swaziland a few weeks ago."My people, it is important to remember the 40 years of our heritage. Our language, regalia, and monarchy all belong to the Zulu nation. My people, it is our wish to see Africa unite," he said.The king sounded alarm on gun violence peaking in the province, resulting in a high rate of murders.This comes after a family of seven people were gunned down, execution style, at Highflats in Umzimkhulu last Thursday."I am saddened by the gun violence in our province. This is our province, let it come to an end. Let us reprimand ourselves. If you are involved with whatever type of crime, gun violence or rape, refrain from it, because Africa is leading with rape and violence," he said.He further urged the maidens to abstain from sexual intercourse.Hlabisa commended the king for preserving his father's legacy."It is an honour to be here, my king. This shows you are following in the footsteps of the previous king, we are proud of you. As Cogta, we support Umkhosi Womhlanga because the event encourages young maidens to abstain from sexual intercourse and early pregnancy," he said.KZN Premier Thami Ntuli echoed the minister's sentiments, he said: "This celebration showcases our heritage as the Zulu nation. We came to support you, my king. As the KZN government, with our police commissioner, Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, we condemn the rise of crime and extortionists in your land."