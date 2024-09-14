Latest News Editor's Choice


CAPS United stage remarkable comeback to stun Highlanders

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
Caps United 3 - 2 Highlanders
In a dramatic clash at Rufaro Stadium, CAPS United came from two goals down to defeat Highlanders 3-2 in a thrilling encounter that saw a late winner deep into stoppage time. The match was filled with excitement, with both teams giving their all in front of an electric crowd.

Highlanders, known as Bosso, started brightly and fully deserved their first-half lead. Lynoth Chikuhwa opened the scoring in the 21st minute, guiding home a well-placed cross from Andrew Mbeba. Chikuhwa doubled his tally just ten minutes later from the penalty spot after Hastings Chapusha fouled him inside the box. This brought his season tally to 10 goals, placing him firmly in the race for the Golden Boot.

However, CAPS United found a way back into the match just before the halftime whistle. William Manondo converted from the penalty spot in the 43rd minute after Marvelous Chigumira was penalized for handball in a desperate attempt to clear the ball. Manondo's goal, his 11th of the season, allowed him to leap ahead in the Golden Boot race by one goal.

Despite gaining momentum, CAPS United struggled at the start of the second half as Highlanders pressed to extend their lead. Bosso, however, failed to capitalize on several chances, which would ultimately cost them the match.

CAPS United punished Highlanders for their missed opportunities when Junior Bunjira leveled the score in the 84th minute. He ghosted past the Highlanders defense to nod home Phineas Bhamusi's cross. Bunjira nearly added a second moments later, but Highlanders goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda, supported by captain Peter Muduhwa, managed to keep the ball out.

As the game entered stoppage time and seemed destined for a draw, CAPS United's substitute Lot Chiwunga had the final say. In the 94th minute, Chiwunga latched onto a long ball from midfield, firing into the roof of the net after a failed clearance from Muduhwa. The late goal sent CAPS United fans into wild celebrations as the team secured a crucial victory.

CAPS United coach Lloyd Chitembwe praised his players for their resilience and credited the impact of his substitutes for turning the game around. "We were chasing the game, and it's always difficult against a team like Highlanders. We had to change the dimension of the game, and the players responded well," Chitembwe said after the match.

Highlanders coach Kelvin Kaindu was left frustrated by the defeat, lamenting his side's loss of concentration. "We started well and were in control, but the penalty at the end of the first half changed the game. We lost focus, and it cost us. CAPS United took advantage of the chances they had, while we failed to put the game to bed," Kaindu said.

The result extended CAPS United's unbeaten run to six games in all competitions, as they continue their resurgence. The win moves them to seventh place on the league table with 37 points, just one behind Highlanders, who sit in fifth.

This match will be remembered for its drama and late twists, as CAPS United showed great character to secure a memorable victory over one of their fiercest rivals.

Teams

Caps United: A Reyners, H Chapusha, E Manokore, B Kangwa, G Murwira, K Mureremba, P Bamusi, J Bunjira, J Bakari (E Mbollo, 46'), R Chinyengetere (R Kawondera, 65'), W Manondo (L Chiwunga, 70').

Highlanders: R Muza, M Chigumira (M Khoza, 88'), A Mbeba, N Ndlovu (G Nyathi, 90+2'), P Muduhwa, G Makaruse, M Mushore, B Ncube (N Rauzhi, 67'), M Mushore, M Ncube, L Chikuhwa



Source - newsday

