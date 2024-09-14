Air Force of Zimbabwe plane crashes

News / National

by Staff reporter

An Air Force of Zimbabwe (AFZ) helicopter crashed during takeoff this afternoon at Masvingo Airport. The incident, which occurred under unclear circumstances, has prompted an ongoing investigation by AFZ officials.Sources within the AFZ, who spoke exclusively to NewsDay, confirmed that no casualties have been reported from the crash. However, the full extent of the damage and the cause of the accident remain unknown as details are still emerging.“We are still gathering information on what exactly happened, and investigations are currently underway,” a source revealed.The incident has drawn significant attention, as the AFZ looks to determine the factors that led to the crash. Further updates are expected once the investigation concludes.Masvingo Airport has temporarily halted operations while authorities assess the situation.This is a developing story, refresh to get the updates...