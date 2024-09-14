Highlanders fail to deliver promised birthday gift to Mnangagwa

News / National

by Staff reporter

Bulawayo giants Highlanders FC were unable to fulfill their promise of a victory as a birthday gift to President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who turned 82 today. Despite their intentions to celebrate the occasion with a win, Highlanders were beaten 3-2 by CAPS United in a thrilling encounter at Rufaro Stadium.Earlier in the day, Highlanders had taken to social media to wish the President a happy birthday, with a bold declaration: "Happy birthday, Your Excellency ED Mnangagwa. Thank you for supporting Highlanders FC. IBosso yi Bossooooo! Sizakudl'la iCaps United as a birthday present lamuhla (We will beat CAPS United as your birthday present today)."However, their plans were thwarted as CAPS United mounted a remarkable comeback after being two goals down, ultimately securing a last-minute victory with a dramatic 94th-minute goal. The match was a bitter blow for Highlanders, who had hoped to honor President Mnangagwa's birthday with a win.The defeat saw Highlanders miss out on the chance to deliver on their promise to the Head of State, leaving their fans and players disappointed as they reflect on the missed opportunity.