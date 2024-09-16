CAAZ probes Air Force helicopter incident

News / National

by Staff reporter

CAAZ Launches Investigation into Air Force Helicopter Incident in MasvingoThe Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ) has initiated an investigation into an aviation incident involving an Air Force of Zimbabwe helicopter that occurred in Masvingo yesterday. The incident did not result in any casualties.In a statement, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Mr. Nick Mangwana, assured the public that a thorough investigation is underway.“There was an aviation incident involving one of the Air Force of Zimbabwe helicopters that travelled to Masvingo today. Thankfully, there were no casualties. Civil Aviation Authorities are investigating, and their findings will be shared with the nation when they become due," said Mr. Mangwana.Further details regarding the cause of the incident and the condition of the helicopter remain undisclosed, pending the outcome of the investigation. The CAAZ is expected to provide a full report once the probe is complete.