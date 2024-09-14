The Grand Tour Finale puts Zimbabwe tourism on the global map

News / National

by Staff reporter

The highly anticipated finale of The Grand Tour: One for the Road premiered on Amazon Prime Video over the weekend, showcasing the beauty of Zimbabwe's landscapes and placing the country's tourism in the global spotlight. The British motoring series, created by Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, James May, and Andy Wilman, brought an emotional close to over two decades of adventures with the iconic trio.The last episode of the series was filmed across various scenic locations in Zimbabwe, including Harare's Mbare suburb, the Eastern Highlands, Victoria Falls, and Kariba. Clarkson drove a Lancia Montecarlo, Hammond in a Ford Capri GXL, and May in a Triumph Stag as they explored the country with their vintage cars.Throughout the episode, the hosts highlighted Zimbabwe's stunning scenery, wildlife, and rich history. The trio shared their experiences visiting iconic sites such as Victoria Falls, Kariba Dam, and Harare's tree-lined streets, particularly Leopold Takawira Boulevard, famous for its Jacaranda trees. They also explored the country's once-thriving car assembly industry, reminiscing about Zimbabwe's early automotive history with brands like Alfa Romeo in the 1960s.One notable moment came when Hammond donned clothing designed by local fashion brand Dapperkings. Designer Takudzwa Ricky Mubvumbi, who dressed Hammond in a safari-inspired outfit, expressed his pride in contributing to the show. “I dressed Richard Hammond, and his look was inspired by the tour around Zimbabwe,” Mubvumbi shared. “I'm happy with how Zimbabwe was put on the map.”The finale was a fitting tribute to more than two decades of collaboration between Clarkson, Hammond, and May, with Clarkson expressing a mix of emotions as the journey came to an end. Reflecting on the experience, he remarked, "I was surprisingly unemotional in a weird way because I can see James and Hammond any time I want to. They are just a phone call away."Despite the end of The Grand Tour, Clarkson, Hammond, and May have other exciting projects lined up, including Clarkson's Farm and DriveTribe. Their last journey through Zimbabwe added a memorable chapter to their legacy, with Clarkson referring to the country as "the best for last."The trio's final adventure in Zimbabwe, following previous shoots in countries like Vietnam, Colombia, and Switzerland, will forever be remembered as a celebration of both their friendship and the breathtaking beauty of Africa.