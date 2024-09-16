Dembare beats Orapa

News / National

by Staff reporter

Orapa United 0 - 1 DynamosA late strike by substitute Valentine Kadonzvo was enough to secure a 1-0 victory for Dynamos over Orapa United of Botswana in the first leg of their CAF Confederation Cup second-round tie at Obed Itani Stadium yesterday.Kadonzvo, introduced in the 75th minute for Emmanuel Paga, scored from just outside the box to give the Glamour Boys a crucial away win. The match was played under intense heat, but that did not deter Dynamos' drum-beating fans, who rallied behind their team throughout the contest.Dynamos dominated much of the game, with holding midfielder Shadreck Nyahwa orchestrating play in the middle of the park alongside Donald Mudadi. Despite their control, the visitors struggled with finishing, as forwards Elton Chikona, Nomore Chinyerere, and Paga all squandered clear opportunities.Coach Lloyd "Mablanyo" Chigowe reacted by making several tactical changes, including bringing on Tanaka Shandirwa in the 60th minute for Mudadi. A few minutes later, Eli Ilunga and Freddy Alick replaced Chinyerere and Chikona in a bid to inject fresh attacking options.Despite the hosts' efforts, including the introduction of Erick Ookame for Kamgelo Moloi, it was Kadonzvo's clinical strike that made the difference. The match drew a significant crowd, including former Highlanders coach Mandla Mpofu and ex-Bosso striker Zenzo Moyo, who watched from the stands.Reflecting on the victory, Chigowe praised his team's resilience: "I told the boys we travelled for a win. We got the goal towards the end, which doesn't reflect how much we dominated. It's a job well done despite our challenging travel arrangements."Orapa United coach Gadimang Tiiso conceded defeat but remained optimistic about the return leg: "We lost to one of Zimbabwe's best clubs. It was a game of two halves, and we cannot fault the boys. They defended well but conceded late. Dynamos were very compact, but we will aim to do better in the second leg."Dynamos will now look to finish the job when they host Orapa United in Harare next weekend.