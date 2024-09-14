Latest News Editor's Choice


National youth housing scheme launched

by Staff reporter
36 mins ago
President Mnangagwa yesterday officially launched the Munhumutapa National Youth Housing Programme in Victoria Ranch, Masvingo, as the Second Republic continues its efforts to empower Zimbabwe's youth through development-focused initiatives. The comprehensive programme, once fully established, will include housing, a shopping mall, and other essential services.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, President Mnangagwa emphasized the importance of the youth in the nation's ongoing development. He reiterated the Government's commitment to supporting youth-centred initiatives as part of its broader vision for national growth.

"We have come to officially launch a programme where the youth can find places to build homes, and we are assisting them as Government to ensure their success," said the President. "Any country with a future depends on its youth. Today, I want you to know that as Government, we recognise your potential and your needs."

He also highlighted the role of unity in ensuring sustained national development, pointing out that detractors would not derail Zimbabwe's progress under the Second Republic.

"A united people build a strong country. There may be a few individuals who do not want to work together, but we will not let that stop us. Zimbabwe's development will continue," President Mnangagwa added.

The President noted that Zimbabwe's founding fathers, including Simon Muzenda, Leopold Takawira, and Robert Mugabe, would be proud of the current emphasis on national unity. Reflecting on his own journey, President Mnangagwa, who turned 82 yesterday, shared his belief that his longevity was a testament to the experience gained over the years.

"We are one country, and Zanu-PF is for all Zimbabweans. As I always say, no one can fit Zanu-PF in their pocket, but everyone can fit in Zanu-PF's pocket. It is our duty to build our nation," he said.

Vice President Kembo Mohadi commended President Mnangagwa for his dedication and action-oriented leadership, while Local Government and Public Works Minister Daniel Garwe reaffirmed the Government's commitment to delivering housing for the youth.

Masvingo Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Ezra Chadzamira, applauded the Government's deliberate efforts to ensure access to housing for all citizens, particularly the youth.

The event was attended by several high-profile government officials, including Cabinet Ministers, Deputy Ministers, Permanent Secretaries, Zanu-PF Politburo and Central Committee members, and other senior officials.

Source - The Herald

