Rugby returns to Bulawayo

News / National

by Staff reporter

Rugby made a glorious return to the iconic Hartsfield Grounds in Bulawayo on Saturday, marking a revival of the city's rich rugby heritage with Zimbabwe A's emphatic 80-6 victory over a Bulawayo Select team. The match, which drew over 1,000 spectators, was more than just a game - it was a celebration of the sport's return to its spiritual home in Bulawayo, where the Sables famously defeated the All Blacks many years ago.This event was a monumental milestone for Bulawayo rugby, as it marked the return of national rugby to Hartsfield, five years after the Sables last hosted an international test match at the venue, a thrilling 30-29 victory over Kenya.Zimbabwe A, led by captain Kudzai Mashawi, dominated the match, using the contest to prepare for next year's Africa Cup, which will serve as a qualifier for the 2027 Rugby World Cup. The significance of the event extended beyond the scoreline, as the Sables brought their Africa Cup trophy to Bulawayo, presenting it to Mayor David Coltart in a ceremony that symbolized the close collaboration between the Bulawayo Metropolitan Rugby Football Board (BMRFB) and the Zimbabwe Rugby Union (ZRU).Sables head coach Pieter Benade expressed his excitement about the event, highlighting the importance of playing in Bulawayo once again. "It has been years since Zimbabwe sent a team to Hartsfield, so I am honoured to have been able to do it. The crowd was excited, and it's something we've wanted to do for a while. I am happy we got it done, and I look forward to seeing some of the Bulawayo boys in the Sables," said Benade.Bulawayo Province coach Nelson Madida echoed Benade's sentiments, emphasizing the value of the match for local players. "It was good for our players to test themselves against the African champions. Although we knew winning was unlikely due to the Sables' experience, I'm happy with how the boys performed. We had moments of brilliance, and this is just the beginning of building a strong foundation for rugby in Bulawayo," said Madida.ZRU president Losson Mtongwiza also shared his delight in bringing top-level rugby back to Bulawayo, saying, "It's important for us to have international rugby back here. We made sure to bring the Africa champions with the trophy and give fans the chance to interact with the team. There's a lot of work needed at this ground, but we're committed to improving it."The crowd was treated to thrilling on-field action, with standout performances from Kudzai Mashawi, Brian Makamure, and Darell Makwasha, whose powerful hits energized the fans.Saturday's match followed the conclusion of the highly competitive BMRFB Archer Clothing Rugby League, which was won by Old Miltonians. Fans can look forward to more action at Hartsfield, with the sevens tournament scheduled for this coming Saturday.Bulawayo Province Select:Mandisa Masuku, Biggie Nekati, Zenzele Ncube, Isheunesu Chinganga, Patrick Macklin,Sean Ncube, Tanaka Ndiraire, Innocent Ncube, Exalted Tomu, Brian Dube, Nqobani Lintini, Glen Maseko, Tawanda Takawira, Babongile NcubeImpact Players:Blessed Ncube, Tinevimbo Nyoni, Naidel Ncube, Mayibongwe Ncube, Keith Nyathi, Anthony Kalubi, Justin Khumalo, Theo Goredema, Keith Nyathi, Emilio Wilson, Ethan WilsonZimbabwe A:Zvikomborero Chimoto, Tawanda Banda, Bornwell Gwinji, David Makamba, Brian Nyaude, Tadiwa Gwashu, Vuyani Dhlomo, Aiden Burnett, Nigel Tinarwo, Lenience Tambwera, Darell Makwasha, Dion Khumalo, Trevor Gurwe, Tadius Hwata.Impact Players:Edwin Khumalo, Vuyiswa Mpofu, Brian Makamure, Takunda Kundishora, Nyasha Shiripinda, Tondera Chiwambutsa, Wayne Kunaka, Carlos Matematema, Gamuchirai Nekati, Benoni Nekairo.