Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Rugby returns to Bulawayo

by Staff reporter
24 mins ago | Views
Rugby made a glorious return to the iconic Hartsfield Grounds in Bulawayo on Saturday, marking a revival of the city's rich rugby heritage with Zimbabwe A's emphatic 80-6 victory over a Bulawayo Select team. The match, which drew over 1,000 spectators, was more than just a game - it was a celebration of the sport's return to its spiritual home in Bulawayo, where the Sables famously defeated the All Blacks many years ago.

This event was a monumental milestone for Bulawayo rugby, as it marked the return of national rugby to Hartsfield, five years after the Sables last hosted an international test match at the venue, a thrilling 30-29 victory over Kenya.

Zimbabwe A, led by captain Kudzai Mashawi, dominated the match, using the contest to prepare for next year's Africa Cup, which will serve as a qualifier for the 2027 Rugby World Cup. The significance of the event extended beyond the scoreline, as the Sables brought their Africa Cup trophy to Bulawayo, presenting it to Mayor David Coltart in a ceremony that symbolized the close collaboration between the Bulawayo Metropolitan Rugby Football Board (BMRFB) and the Zimbabwe Rugby Union (ZRU).

Sables head coach Pieter Benade expressed his excitement about the event, highlighting the importance of playing in Bulawayo once again. "It has been years since Zimbabwe sent a team to Hartsfield, so I am honoured to have been able to do it. The crowd was excited, and it's something we've wanted to do for a while. I am happy we got it done, and I look forward to seeing some of the Bulawayo boys in the Sables," said Benade.

Bulawayo Province coach Nelson Madida echoed Benade's sentiments, emphasizing the value of the match for local players. "It was good for our players to test themselves against the African champions. Although we knew winning was unlikely due to the Sables' experience, I'm happy with how the boys performed. We had moments of brilliance, and this is just the beginning of building a strong foundation for rugby in Bulawayo," said Madida.

ZRU president Losson Mtongwiza also shared his delight in bringing top-level rugby back to Bulawayo, saying, "It's important for us to have international rugby back here. We made sure to bring the Africa champions with the trophy and give fans the chance to interact with the team. There's a lot of work needed at this ground, but we're committed to improving it."

The crowd was treated to thrilling on-field action, with standout performances from Kudzai Mashawi, Brian Makamure, and Darell Makwasha, whose powerful hits energized the fans.

Saturday's match followed the conclusion of the highly competitive BMRFB Archer Clothing Rugby League, which was won by Old Miltonians. Fans can look forward to more action at Hartsfield, with the sevens tournament scheduled for this coming Saturday.


Bulawayo Province Select:
Mandisa Masuku, Biggie Nekati, Zenzele Ncube, Isheunesu Chinganga, Patrick Macklin,
Sean Ncube, Tanaka Ndiraire, Innocent Ncube, Exalted Tomu, Brian Dube, Nqobani Lintini, Glen Maseko, Tawanda Takawira, Babongile Ncube

Impact Players:
Blessed Ncube, Tinevimbo Nyoni, Naidel Ncube, Mayibongwe Ncube, Keith Nyathi, Anthony Kalubi, Justin Khumalo, Theo Goredema, Keith Nyathi, Emilio Wilson, Ethan Wilson

Zimbabwe A:
Zvikomborero Chimoto, Tawanda Banda, Bornwell Gwinji, David Makamba, Brian Nyaude, Tadiwa Gwashu, Vuyani Dhlomo, Aiden Burnett, Nigel Tinarwo, Lenience Tambwera, Darell Makwasha, Dion Khumalo, Trevor Gurwe, Tadius Hwata.

Impact Players:
Edwin Khumalo, Vuyiswa Mpofu, Brian Makamure, Takunda Kundishora, Nyasha Shiripinda, Tondera Chiwambutsa, Wayne Kunaka, Carlos Matematema, Gamuchirai Nekati, Benoni Nekairo.



Source - The Herald

Must Read

Zanu-PF in Mnangagwa bootlicking frenzy

10 mins ago | 2 Views

Harare man up for US$42,000 theft

11 mins ago | 3 Views

Ghost wards attributed to Hwange poor performance

12 mins ago | 3 Views

Bulawayo schools to apply for loans

13 mins ago | 5 Views

Funding Shortages leave 'Mthuli' road unmarked

14 mins ago | 20 Views

SA gives Zimbabwean immigrants lifeline

15 mins ago | 28 Views

Tragic morgue mix-up: Family buries stranger in Mangwe district

18 mins ago | 21 Views

Granny 'cattle rustler' denied bail

20 mins ago | 18 Views

National youth housing scheme launched

36 mins ago | 12 Views

Dembare beats Orapa

37 mins ago | 22 Views

The Grand Tour Finale puts Zimbabwe tourism on the global map

41 mins ago | 18 Views

CAAZ probes Air Force helicopter incident

43 mins ago | 40 Views

Zimra Loses over US$600,000 in fake vehicle import rebate fraud

44 mins ago | 33 Views

CIA plot to kill Venezuela's Maduro foiled

12 hrs ago | 632 Views

Student activists arrested during Harare meeting

12 hrs ago | 508 Views

Highlanders fail to deliver promised birthday gift to Mnangagwa

12 hrs ago | 1368 Views

Air Force of Zimbabwe plane crashes

13 hrs ago | 5327 Views

CAPS United stage remarkable comeback to stun Highlanders

13 hrs ago | 398 Views

Zulu Reed dance marks 40 years of purity

16 hrs ago | 567 Views

Zimbabwe police detective accused of terrorizing miners

16 hrs ago | 624 Views

Mnangagwa postures as Munhumutapa reincarnation?

16 hrs ago | 971 Views

Zimbabwe orders culling of 200 elephants for food

19 hrs ago | 500 Views

Pravin Gordhan became factional in the ANC

19 hrs ago | 260 Views

American coup plotters sentenced to death in DRC

20 hrs ago | 783 Views

Gordhan gave tenders to his cronies, leaves a fractured legacy

20 hrs ago | 730 Views

Mnangagwa's alleged US$2 million birthday under spotlight

21 hrs ago | 1319 Views

Dexter Nduna law degree under spotlight

21 hrs ago | 886 Views

Mafikizolo electrifies Harare crowd at Zimstock Festival

21 hrs ago | 319 Views

Mnangagwa praises his farming success

22 hrs ago | 331 Views

What is the probability that those who poisoned Jacob Zuma poisoned Paul Mashatile?

22 hrs ago | 1021 Views

Zimbabwe's ballooning US$21 billion debt spirals out of hand

22 hrs ago | 411 Views

Prince 'Mgadafi' Dube scores decisive goal for Young Africans

22 hrs ago | 180 Views

Trey Nyoni: From Liverpool academy sensation to first-team aspirant

22 hrs ago | 288 Views

Everton Mlalazi: A beacon of hope in International Gospel Music

22 hrs ago | 45 Views

Jacob Mafume gifts Nox with Mt Pleasant residential stand

22 hrs ago | 3395 Views

Man attempts to rape ex-wife

22 hrs ago | 337 Views

Zanu-PF-linked extortion ring fleeces residents

22 hrs ago | 1284 Views

Bags of wheat 'stolen' at food distribution point

22 hrs ago | 52 Views

Bosso puts 38-seater bus up for sale

22 hrs ago | 207 Views

Bulawayo residents face rates hike

22 hrs ago | 173 Views

Pupil spared jail time for fatal stabbing

23 hrs ago | 150 Views

Mnangagwa celebrates 8 decades and 2 years

23 hrs ago | 93 Views

Winter wheat harvesting begins in Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 53 Views

Catholic priest dies in Zimbabwe accident

23 hrs ago | 630 Views

NPA claims to be on top of the game

23 hrs ago | 43 Views

Zimbabwe Air ambulances airlift 19 patients so far

23 hrs ago | 87 Views

Bulawayo's Cowdray Park residents forced to use sewer water

14 Sep 2024 at 16:20hrs | 664 Views

Chiwenga says Zimbabwe's monetary policy is in line with SADC integration

14 Sep 2024 at 16:13hrs | 773 Views

South Africa's opposition calls for regulations on foreign-based NGOs

14 Sep 2024 at 16:04hrs | 404 Views