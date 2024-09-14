Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Granny 'cattle rustler' denied bail

by Staff reporter
32 mins ago | Views
A daring 71-year-old woman from Ntabazinduna, Umguza District in Matabeleland North, has been denied bail after allegedly masterminding a complex cattle rustling operation involving the theft of 20 cattle valued at approximately US$16,000. Sithabile Ngwenya appeared in the Bulawayo Magistrates' Court on Friday for a bail hearing, where she faced serious charges connected to the theft.

Ngwenya, who represented herself, appeared before Bulawayo provincial magistrate, Mrs. Beverly Madzikatire, who denied her bail due to the gravity of the case. The court remanded her in custody until September 27.

"You not only committed this offense once but three times, in connivance with one Muleyi Ndlovu, who is still at large. It was on the third occasion that you were intercepted and arrested. You stole these cattle, slaughtered some, and sold others. The total value of the stolen cattle is US$16,200. This court takes this matter seriously and denies you bail," said Mrs. Madzikatire.

The court heard that Ngwenya forged documents to sell the stolen cattle. Mrs. Madzikatire warned that if convicted, Ngwenya could face a lengthy prison sentence, noting that one stolen cow typically results in a nine-year sentence.

According to the State's case, presented by Mrs. Tsungai Charmaine Mutapi-Saunyama, Ngwenya collaborated with Ndlovu to steal cattle from Number 2 Broad Ekhaya Farm in Imbesu, Umguza District. On August 18, the pair allegedly stole four cattle, rebranded them using a branding iron, and cleared them with police and veterinary officers under false pretenses. Ngwenya sold the cattle to Bulawayo Abattoirs in Kelvin West, with none recovered.

A week later, Ngwenya and her accomplice allegedly returned to the same farm and stole five more cattle, following the same process of rebranding and selling them to the abattoir. Finally, on September 8, she reportedly stole 11 more cattle, but this time, she was intercepted by the complainant as the cattle were being loaded into a truck. Her accomplice fled, but Ngwenya was arrested on the spot, with nine of the 11 cattle recovered.

The State presented evidence linking Ngwenya to the crimes, including stock clearance certificates, movement permits for the stolen cattle, and CCTV footage showing her receiving payments at the abattoir. Discrepancies in her stock register also revealed she had sold more cattle than she owned, with her last recorded sale of a bull dating back to 2022.

In a related case, another suspected cattle rustler, 43-year-old Bhekilizwe Nyathi, was also denied bail. He allegedly stole and slaughtered five cattle before being captured by residents, a neighborhood watch committee, and police. Nyathi, represented by Mr. Tapiwa Solani of Sengweni Legal Practice and Ms. Constance Mathaba of Makiya and Partners, was remanded in custody until September 27 after losing his bail bid. His two accomplices remain at large, with police launching a manhunt.

Nyathi's arrest followed a suspicious sighting of a vehicle full of cattle carcasses in Nkulumane, Bulawayo. When approached by a neighborhood watch committee member, the suspects attempted to flee after assaulting the official. Nyathi was apprehended, and investigations confirmed that the cattle had been stolen from a farmer in Hope Fountain on the outskirts of Bulawayo. The carcasses were positively identified by the farmer through markings.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Cattle, #Bail, #Court

Comments


Must Read

Zanu-PF in Mnangagwa bootlicking frenzy

22 mins ago | 8 Views

Harare man up for US$42,000 theft

23 mins ago | 7 Views

Ghost wards attributed to Hwange poor performance

25 mins ago | 10 Views

Bulawayo schools to apply for loans

26 mins ago | 11 Views

Funding Shortages leave 'Mthuli' road unmarked

26 mins ago | 32 Views

SA gives Zimbabwean immigrants lifeline

27 mins ago | 61 Views

Tragic morgue mix-up: Family buries stranger in Mangwe district

31 mins ago | 39 Views

Rugby returns to Bulawayo

48 mins ago | 21 Views

National youth housing scheme launched

48 mins ago | 18 Views

Dembare beats Orapa

50 mins ago | 30 Views

The Grand Tour Finale puts Zimbabwe tourism on the global map

53 mins ago | 30 Views

CAAZ probes Air Force helicopter incident

55 mins ago | 48 Views

Zimra Loses over US$600,000 in fake vehicle import rebate fraud

56 mins ago | 41 Views

CIA plot to kill Venezuela's Maduro foiled

12 hrs ago | 638 Views

Student activists arrested during Harare meeting

13 hrs ago | 518 Views

Highlanders fail to deliver promised birthday gift to Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 1389 Views

Air Force of Zimbabwe plane crashes

13 hrs ago | 5379 Views

CAPS United stage remarkable comeback to stun Highlanders

13 hrs ago | 403 Views

Zulu Reed dance marks 40 years of purity

16 hrs ago | 578 Views

Zimbabwe police detective accused of terrorizing miners

16 hrs ago | 626 Views

Mnangagwa postures as Munhumutapa reincarnation?

17 hrs ago | 981 Views

Zimbabwe orders culling of 200 elephants for food

19 hrs ago | 501 Views

Pravin Gordhan became factional in the ANC

19 hrs ago | 263 Views

American coup plotters sentenced to death in DRC

20 hrs ago | 787 Views

Gordhan gave tenders to his cronies, leaves a fractured legacy

20 hrs ago | 746 Views

Mnangagwa's alleged US$2 million birthday under spotlight

21 hrs ago | 1332 Views

Dexter Nduna law degree under spotlight

21 hrs ago | 890 Views

Mafikizolo electrifies Harare crowd at Zimstock Festival

21 hrs ago | 320 Views

Mnangagwa praises his farming success

22 hrs ago | 333 Views

What is the probability that those who poisoned Jacob Zuma poisoned Paul Mashatile?

23 hrs ago | 1045 Views

Zimbabwe's ballooning US$21 billion debt spirals out of hand

23 hrs ago | 414 Views

Prince 'Mgadafi' Dube scores decisive goal for Young Africans

23 hrs ago | 180 Views

Trey Nyoni: From Liverpool academy sensation to first-team aspirant

23 hrs ago | 290 Views

Everton Mlalazi: A beacon of hope in International Gospel Music

23 hrs ago | 45 Views

Jacob Mafume gifts Nox with Mt Pleasant residential stand

23 hrs ago | 3421 Views

Man attempts to rape ex-wife

23 hrs ago | 338 Views

Zanu-PF-linked extortion ring fleeces residents

23 hrs ago | 1284 Views

Bags of wheat 'stolen' at food distribution point

23 hrs ago | 52 Views

Bosso puts 38-seater bus up for sale

23 hrs ago | 207 Views

Bulawayo residents face rates hike

23 hrs ago | 176 Views

Pupil spared jail time for fatal stabbing

23 hrs ago | 152 Views

Mnangagwa celebrates 8 decades and 2 years

23 hrs ago | 93 Views

Winter wheat harvesting begins in Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 54 Views

Catholic priest dies in Zimbabwe accident

23 hrs ago | 633 Views

NPA claims to be on top of the game

23 hrs ago | 43 Views

Zimbabwe Air ambulances airlift 19 patients so far

23 hrs ago | 88 Views

Bulawayo's Cowdray Park residents forced to use sewer water

14 Sep 2024 at 16:20hrs | 666 Views

Chiwenga says Zimbabwe's monetary policy is in line with SADC integration

14 Sep 2024 at 16:13hrs | 778 Views

South Africa's opposition calls for regulations on foreign-based NGOs

14 Sep 2024 at 16:04hrs | 406 Views