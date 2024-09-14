Granny 'cattle rustler' denied bail

News / National

by Staff reporter

A daring 71-year-old woman from Ntabazinduna, Umguza District in Matabeleland North, has been denied bail after allegedly masterminding a complex cattle rustling operation involving the theft of 20 cattle valued at approximately US$16,000. Sithabile Ngwenya appeared in the Bulawayo Magistrates' Court on Friday for a bail hearing, where she faced serious charges connected to the theft.Ngwenya, who represented herself, appeared before Bulawayo provincial magistrate, Mrs. Beverly Madzikatire, who denied her bail due to the gravity of the case. The court remanded her in custody until September 27."You not only committed this offense once but three times, in connivance with one Muleyi Ndlovu, who is still at large. It was on the third occasion that you were intercepted and arrested. You stole these cattle, slaughtered some, and sold others. The total value of the stolen cattle is US$16,200. This court takes this matter seriously and denies you bail," said Mrs. Madzikatire.The court heard that Ngwenya forged documents to sell the stolen cattle. Mrs. Madzikatire warned that if convicted, Ngwenya could face a lengthy prison sentence, noting that one stolen cow typically results in a nine-year sentence.According to the State's case, presented by Mrs. Tsungai Charmaine Mutapi-Saunyama, Ngwenya collaborated with Ndlovu to steal cattle from Number 2 Broad Ekhaya Farm in Imbesu, Umguza District. On August 18, the pair allegedly stole four cattle, rebranded them using a branding iron, and cleared them with police and veterinary officers under false pretenses. Ngwenya sold the cattle to Bulawayo Abattoirs in Kelvin West, with none recovered.A week later, Ngwenya and her accomplice allegedly returned to the same farm and stole five more cattle, following the same process of rebranding and selling them to the abattoir. Finally, on September 8, she reportedly stole 11 more cattle, but this time, she was intercepted by the complainant as the cattle were being loaded into a truck. Her accomplice fled, but Ngwenya was arrested on the spot, with nine of the 11 cattle recovered.The State presented evidence linking Ngwenya to the crimes, including stock clearance certificates, movement permits for the stolen cattle, and CCTV footage showing her receiving payments at the abattoir. Discrepancies in her stock register also revealed she had sold more cattle than she owned, with her last recorded sale of a bull dating back to 2022.In a related case, another suspected cattle rustler, 43-year-old Bhekilizwe Nyathi, was also denied bail. He allegedly stole and slaughtered five cattle before being captured by residents, a neighborhood watch committee, and police. Nyathi, represented by Mr. Tapiwa Solani of Sengweni Legal Practice and Ms. Constance Mathaba of Makiya and Partners, was remanded in custody until September 27 after losing his bail bid. His two accomplices remain at large, with police launching a manhunt.Nyathi's arrest followed a suspicious sighting of a vehicle full of cattle carcasses in Nkulumane, Bulawayo. When approached by a neighborhood watch committee member, the suspects attempted to flee after assaulting the official. Nyathi was apprehended, and investigations confirmed that the cattle had been stolen from a farmer in Hope Fountain on the outskirts of Bulawayo. The carcasses were positively identified by the farmer through markings.