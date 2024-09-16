SA gives Zimbabwean immigrants lifeline

News / National

by Staff reporter

Vusumuzi Dube, a 48-year-old former lecturer from Gwanda North in Matabeleland South, has no regrets about his decision to migrate to South Africa in 2007. Dube, who was previously employed at Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Polytechnic in the Department of Teacher Education, left his position due to poor remuneration and dissatisfaction with teacher representative organisations that he felt were pro-government and unable to bargain effectively."I migrated to South Africa in 2007 and was employed as a teacher by the government. Over time, I was promoted from post level 1 educator to departmental head (level 2)," Dube said, reflecting on his journey. "The economic challenges in Zimbabwe forced many of us to leave."Dube took steps to ensure his qualifications were recognized before moving to South Africa, earning diplomas in journalism and professional writing from Intec College, a Bachelor of Education (Honours) in Environmental Education from Unisa, and a Master's in Public Administration from the University of Free State."The house I built in town and the business I registered in South Africa wouldn't have been possible in Zimbabwe due to strict regulations," Dube explained, adding that it costs less than 1,000 rands to start a business in South Africa.While Dube remains in South Africa, his family still resides in Zimbabwe, visiting him regularly. He also pointed out that labour practices in South Africa had been fair until 2015, when restrictions on employing non-ID holders in the education sector began.Nkosilathi Ncube, 55, from Nkayi, Matabeleland North, shared a similar story. Ncube left Zimbabwe in 2007 due to deteriorating salaries and government inaction in addressing teachers' grievances."We were essentially slaves," Ncube said. "The government didn't listen to teachers and even encouraged us to leave if we couldn't survive on poor wages."Ncube initially worked as a security officer in South Africa but later secured a teaching position at Gauteng Community Learning College, a government institution where he teaches scarce skills like physical and natural sciences. Despite the move, Ncube noted that Zimbabwean qualifications are often downgraded in South Africa."Of course, qualifications from Zimbabwe are downgraded. For example, a diploma is equivalent to grade 12 (Matric)," he said. "But the living standards here are better. Most teachers drive their own cars, and I own two cars and a house in a low-density suburb in Brakpan."Both Dube and Ncube have pursued entrepreneurial ventures in South Africa, with Ncube establishing his own security company. However, Ncube also highlighted the ongoing challenges of xenophobia in South Africa, which has created a hostile environment for many Zimbabwean migrants.Gabriel Shumba, legal director at Global Immigration and Legal Consultancy, noted that migrant teachers and workers are protected under South African labour laws, including the Labour Relations Act and the Basic Conditions of Employment Act. However, Shumba acknowledged that many migrant educators still face unfair treatment and underpayment.As of June 2024, the Zimbabwean Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education reported that 826 of approximately 7,307 teachers had resigned in 2019 alone, with many leaving for better opportunities abroad. Between 2022 and 2023, Zimbabwe is estimated to have lost between 1,000 and 1,800 teachers.A survey by the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) revealed that approximately 4,000 teachers had left the country between October 2022 and October 2023, underscoring the ongoing brain drain caused by economic instability and low wages in Zimbabwe.The International Labour Organisation (ILO) has highlighted that labour migration within Africa is predominantly intra-regional, with workers moving to neighbouring countries like South Africa in search of better employment and wages. The ILO emphasizes the need for policies that support the rights and livelihoods of migrant workers in the region.