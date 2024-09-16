Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

SA gives Zimbabwean immigrants lifeline

by Staff reporter
16 Sep 2024 at 08:13hrs | Views
Vusumuzi Dube, a 48-year-old former lecturer from Gwanda North in Matabeleland South, has no regrets about his decision to migrate to South Africa in 2007. Dube, who was previously employed at Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Polytechnic in the Department of Teacher Education, left his position due to poor remuneration and dissatisfaction with teacher representative organisations that he felt were pro-government and unable to bargain effectively.

"I migrated to South Africa in 2007 and was employed as a teacher by the government. Over time, I was promoted from post level 1 educator to departmental head (level 2)," Dube said, reflecting on his journey. "The economic challenges in Zimbabwe forced many of us to leave."

Dube took steps to ensure his qualifications were recognized before moving to South Africa, earning diplomas in journalism and professional writing from Intec College, a Bachelor of Education (Honours) in Environmental Education from Unisa, and a Master's in Public Administration from the University of Free State.

"The house I built in town and the business I registered in South Africa wouldn't have been possible in Zimbabwe due to strict regulations," Dube explained, adding that it costs less than 1,000 rands to start a business in South Africa.

While Dube remains in South Africa, his family still resides in Zimbabwe, visiting him regularly. He also pointed out that labour practices in South Africa had been fair until 2015, when restrictions on employing non-ID holders in the education sector began.

Nkosilathi Ncube, 55, from Nkayi, Matabeleland North, shared a similar story. Ncube left Zimbabwe in 2007 due to deteriorating salaries and government inaction in addressing teachers' grievances.

"We were essentially slaves," Ncube said. "The government didn't listen to teachers and even encouraged us to leave if we couldn't survive on poor wages."

Ncube initially worked as a security officer in South Africa but later secured a teaching position at Gauteng Community Learning College, a government institution where he teaches scarce skills like physical and natural sciences. Despite the move, Ncube noted that Zimbabwean qualifications are often downgraded in South Africa.

"Of course, qualifications from Zimbabwe are downgraded. For example, a diploma is equivalent to grade 12 (Matric)," he said. "But the living standards here are better. Most teachers drive their own cars, and I own two cars and a house in a low-density suburb in Brakpan."

Both Dube and Ncube have pursued entrepreneurial ventures in South Africa, with Ncube establishing his own security company. However, Ncube also highlighted the ongoing challenges of xenophobia in South Africa, which has created a hostile environment for many Zimbabwean migrants.

Gabriel Shumba, legal director at Global Immigration and Legal Consultancy, noted that migrant teachers and workers are protected under South African labour laws, including the Labour Relations Act and the Basic Conditions of Employment Act. However, Shumba acknowledged that many migrant educators still face unfair treatment and underpayment.

As of June 2024, the Zimbabwean Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education reported that 826 of approximately 7,307 teachers had resigned in 2019 alone, with many leaving for better opportunities abroad. Between 2022 and 2023, Zimbabwe is estimated to have lost between 1,000 and 1,800 teachers.

A survey by the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) revealed that approximately 4,000 teachers had left the country between October 2022 and October 2023, underscoring the ongoing brain drain caused by economic instability and low wages in Zimbabwe.

The International Labour Organisation (ILO) has highlighted that labour migration within Africa is predominantly intra-regional, with workers moving to neighbouring countries like South Africa in search of better employment and wages. The ILO emphasizes the need for policies that support the rights and livelihoods of migrant workers in the region.


Source - Southern Eye

Must Read

Dynamos temporarily set base in Francistown

13 secs ago | 0 Views

Chinese' shops flood Bulawayo CBD

54 secs ago | 0 Views

No democracy in Zimbabwe's opposition

1 min ago | 0 Views

Intwasa Arts Festival koBulawayo postponed

2 mins ago | 0 Views

England-born Curran wants to play for Zimbabwe

6 mins ago | 2 Views

Kaindu throws in towel

6 mins ago | 1 Views

Zimbabweans prefer democracy to military rule

8 mins ago | 6 Views

Zimbabweans arrested in huge abalone bust in Cape Town

9 mins ago | 2 Views

William Ruto visits Germany: German press rebukes his claims about labour contracts.

10 hrs ago | 430 Views

200 benefit from OMZ Women's Roundtable

11 hrs ago | 82 Views

Zim-SA cultural heritages to transform tourism and trade

11 hrs ago | 146 Views

Tragic at Anjin in Mutare, as worker is thrown out of moving truck

11 hrs ago | 809 Views

Union excited over massive job creation in the lithium sector

11 hrs ago | 238 Views

51 train coaches destroyed by fire in Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 598 Views

Woman attacks 'husband's mistress'

13 hrs ago | 886 Views

Man promises to bribe rape witness with a tin of baked beans

13 hrs ago | 270 Views

Chitungwiza issues residential stand located in the middle of a road

13 hrs ago | 211 Views

Cold weather expected across southern Zimbabwe this weekend

13 hrs ago | 2315 Views

Bosso trio earns Zimbabwe U-20 National team call-up for COSAFA qualifiers

17 hrs ago | 328 Views

Drying Zambezi river threatens Zimbabwe and Zambia's energy future

18 hrs ago | 569 Views

Trump points finger at Democrats over latest assassination attempt

19 hrs ago | 586 Views

WATCH: Kingdom Blue faces complaints over unpaid dues

21 hrs ago | 871 Views

Zimbabwean diaspora urged to care for parents

23 hrs ago | 793 Views

Munhumutapa Day, a strategic counter to the growing Ndebele nationalism?

23 hrs ago | 1167 Views

'Zimbabwe is the most beautiful place,' says Grand Tour team

23 hrs ago | 649 Views

Zimbabwe gains support for 2027 UN Security Council bid

17 Sep 2024 at 06:53hrs | 632 Views

World Bank says Zimbabwe needs economic stability to advance debt talks

17 Sep 2024 at 06:52hrs | 350 Views

Stepmother failed for killing stepson and staging suicide

17 Sep 2024 at 06:51hrs | 1368 Views

Zimbabwe aims to maximize gold revenue amid global demand surge

17 Sep 2024 at 06:49hrs | 137 Views

3 men in court for trying to steal US$190,000

17 Sep 2024 at 06:48hrs | 634 Views

Chamisa unveils his plan

17 Sep 2024 at 06:46hrs | 4047 Views

Zimbabwe lacks political will, financing to implement SDGs

17 Sep 2024 at 06:44hrs | 173 Views

'Zimbabwe police and Zanu-PF lead in rights violations'

17 Sep 2024 at 06:43hrs | 318 Views

Mbudzi Interchange delays due to Sadc Summit preparations

17 Sep 2024 at 06:41hrs | 339 Views

Warrant issued for Chatunga Mugabe after court absence

17 Sep 2024 at 06:38hrs | 658 Views

Zimbabwe deploys gold mobilisation taskforce

17 Sep 2024 at 06:35hrs | 240 Views

Miner sentenced to life for brutal bar attack

17 Sep 2024 at 06:33hrs | 556 Views

Gwanda Magistrates' Court requires US$3.84 million funding boost

17 Sep 2024 at 06:31hrs | 89 Views

Bulawayo and South Africa's KZN Province strengthen ties

17 Sep 2024 at 06:29hrs | 1208 Views

Harare's Mbudzi Interchange partially opens to traffic

17 Sep 2024 at 06:27hrs | 1275 Views

Crashed helicopter was meant to transport Mnangagwa

17 Sep 2024 at 06:25hrs | 1433 Views

Marvelous Nakamba feels good

17 Sep 2024 at 06:23hrs | 610 Views

40% of South Africa critical skill permits issued to Zimbabweans

16 Sep 2024 at 19:29hrs | 4635 Views

Zimbabwean cricketer arrested on charges of attempted murder

16 Sep 2024 at 17:17hrs | 1419 Views

20 of the 31 US Abrams tanks supplied to Kiev have been destroyed

16 Sep 2024 at 16:25hrs | 754 Views

Scottland's match referee beaten up

16 Sep 2024 at 16:07hrs | 824 Views

Masvingo-Glen Norah Loop Road opened to traffic

16 Sep 2024 at 16:05hrs | 879 Views

Tshabangu has not fired Welshman Ncube and others

16 Sep 2024 at 15:55hrs | 1599 Views

Zimbabwe football back on Supersport

16 Sep 2024 at 15:13hrs | 3714 Views

National Railways of Zimbabwe workshop in Bulawayo gutted by fire

16 Sep 2024 at 15:04hrs | 400 Views