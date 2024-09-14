Funding Shortages leave 'Mthuli' road unmarked

News / National

by Staff reporter

The road in Cowdray Park, constructed by Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister Mthuli Ncube ahead of the 2023 elections, remains devoid of essential safety features due to a lack of funds, Southern Eye has learned.During a recent Bulawayo City Council meeting, Ward 28 Councillor Ntandoyenkosi Ndlovu highlighted the road's hazardous condition. Although the road itself is in good shape, it lacks crucial road markings, warning signs, and speed humps, creating a significant risk for motorists.Ndlovu expressed concern that the absence of these safety features had already led to several accidents. He also questioned why a council resolution to build a roundabout at the intersection of Khami Road and Masiyephambili had not been carried out."The road is smooth but has no road markings and warning signs or humps. Residents have taken matters into their own hands, creating makeshift humps using sand to prevent accidents," Ndlovu stated. "The shortage of warning signs is a major issue, and the council's works department lacks the necessary materials due to financial constraints."The road's lack of safety features has been a point of contention since its construction. Last year, councillors criticized Ncube for bypassing the Roads Act by initiating the roadworks without the requisite council approvals.Ward 9 Councillor Donaldson Mabuto remarked that Ncube should focus on economic issues rather than road maintenance, which he believes should be handled by professionals.Former Bulawayo Mayor Solomon Mguni condemned Ncube's actions, suggesting they were unlawful and warranting legal action. "His conduct was criminal, and he should be held accountable for bypassing legal procedures," Mguni said.The current situation underscores a broader issue of inadequate funding and oversight in local road maintenance and safety. As the community waits for a resolution, the unaddressed safety concerns continue to pose a risk to motorists in the Cowdray Park area.