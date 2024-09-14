Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bulawayo schools to apply for loans

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago | Views
Bulawayo City Council has given the green light to a new policy allowing its schools to seek loans for developmental projects, provided they cover 60% of the project costs themselves. This decision aims to enable schools to accelerate their development initiatives despite funding constraints.

The policy change, revealed in the council's latest minutes, addresses the previously restrictive stance that prohibited schools from applying for loans. According to Dictor Khumalo, the council's director of housing and community services, schools were previously barred from seeking loans to protect the city's and the schools' reputations from potential debt-related legal actions and negative publicity.

"The policy was initially guided by the principle of safeguarding the council's and the schools' names. Failure to settle debts could lead to legal troubles and damage the City of Bulawayo's reputation," Khumalo said. He also noted that the Education Act does not support schools in accumulating debt, although school development committees (SDCs), as separate legal entities, may apply for loans.

The council acknowledged that the previous policy led to delays in implementing desired developmental projects due to insufficient resources. Payments from parents and guardians were often delayed, resulting in decreased purchasing power and prolonged project timelines.

"Due to financial constraints, many schools have been unable to undertake much-needed developmental projects promptly. Payments tend to trickle in late, leading to increased costs and project delays," the minutes read.

Recent discussions revealed that financial institutions have been actively marketing their loan products to schools, prompting calls from school heads and SDCs for access to loans to boost development efforts. Two council schools have already applied for loans; one school has managed to procure a bus through a school levy and plans to repay the loan over five academic terms.

The council's new policy will enable schools to apply for loans with council approval. Schools must demonstrate their commitment by raising a significant portion of the project costs themselves. The council will review loan applications, scrutinize project proposals, and ensure that contracts with funders are thoroughly vetted.

"Allowing schools to access loans will provide them with the flexibility to implement developmental projects more swiftly. Despite challenges related to fee payment by some parents, schools should be capable of repaying loans," the council noted.

The policy change aims to align Bulawayo's schools with national trends, where many schools across the country are successfully undertaking developmental projects through loans. The council will guarantee loan payments if schools encounter financial difficulties, provided the schools adhere to the approved terms and conditions.

The proposal is now under review by the financial services and legal departments for further comments. This policy shift reflects the council's commitment to enhancing educational infrastructure and expediting school development projects in Bulawayo.



Source - southern eye

Must Read

Ghost wards attributed to Hwange poor performance

47 secs ago | 0 Views

Funding Shortages leave 'Mthuli' road unmarked

2 mins ago | 2 Views

SA gives Zimbabwean immigrants lifeline

3 mins ago | 0 Views

Tragic morgue mix-up: Family buries stranger in Mangwe district

7 mins ago | 2 Views

Granny 'cattle rustler' denied bail

9 mins ago | 1 Views

Rugby returns to Bulawayo

24 mins ago | 9 Views

National youth housing scheme launched

25 mins ago | 3 Views

Dembare beats Orapa

26 mins ago | 7 Views

The Grand Tour Finale puts Zimbabwe tourism on the global map

30 mins ago | 8 Views

CAAZ probes Air Force helicopter incident

32 mins ago | 21 Views

Zimra Loses over US$600,000 in fake vehicle import rebate fraud

33 mins ago | 20 Views

CIA plot to kill Venezuela's Maduro foiled

12 hrs ago | 622 Views

Student activists arrested during Harare meeting

12 hrs ago | 503 Views

Highlanders fail to deliver promised birthday gift to Mnangagwa

12 hrs ago | 1331 Views

Air Force of Zimbabwe plane crashes

12 hrs ago | 5267 Views

CAPS United stage remarkable comeback to stun Highlanders

12 hrs ago | 391 Views

Zulu Reed dance marks 40 years of purity

16 hrs ago | 558 Views

Zimbabwe police detective accused of terrorizing miners

16 hrs ago | 622 Views

Mnangagwa postures as Munhumutapa reincarnation?

16 hrs ago | 961 Views

Zimbabwe orders culling of 200 elephants for food

19 hrs ago | 497 Views

Pravin Gordhan became factional in the ANC

19 hrs ago | 259 Views

American coup plotters sentenced to death in DRC

20 hrs ago | 777 Views

Gordhan gave tenders to his cronies, leaves a fractured legacy

20 hrs ago | 718 Views

Mnangagwa's alleged US$2 million birthday under spotlight

21 hrs ago | 1310 Views

Dexter Nduna law degree under spotlight

21 hrs ago | 879 Views

Mafikizolo electrifies Harare crowd at Zimstock Festival

21 hrs ago | 315 Views

Mnangagwa praises his farming success

22 hrs ago | 330 Views

What is the probability that those who poisoned Jacob Zuma poisoned Paul Mashatile?

22 hrs ago | 1001 Views

Zimbabwe's ballooning US$21 billion debt spirals out of hand

22 hrs ago | 410 Views

Prince 'Mgadafi' Dube scores decisive goal for Young Africans

22 hrs ago | 180 Views

Trey Nyoni: From Liverpool academy sensation to first-team aspirant

22 hrs ago | 287 Views

Everton Mlalazi: A beacon of hope in International Gospel Music

22 hrs ago | 45 Views

Jacob Mafume gifts Nox with Mt Pleasant residential stand

22 hrs ago | 3351 Views

Man attempts to rape ex-wife

22 hrs ago | 335 Views

Zanu-PF-linked extortion ring fleeces residents

22 hrs ago | 1283 Views

Bags of wheat 'stolen' at food distribution point

22 hrs ago | 52 Views

Bosso puts 38-seater bus up for sale

22 hrs ago | 206 Views

Bulawayo residents face rates hike

22 hrs ago | 170 Views

Pupil spared jail time for fatal stabbing

22 hrs ago | 148 Views

Mnangagwa celebrates 8 decades and 2 years

22 hrs ago | 93 Views

Winter wheat harvesting begins in Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 52 Views

Catholic priest dies in Zimbabwe accident

22 hrs ago | 629 Views

NPA claims to be on top of the game

22 hrs ago | 42 Views

Zimbabwe Air ambulances airlift 19 patients so far

22 hrs ago | 86 Views

Bulawayo's Cowdray Park residents forced to use sewer water

14 Sep 2024 at 16:20hrs | 664 Views

Chiwenga says Zimbabwe's monetary policy is in line with SADC integration

14 Sep 2024 at 16:13hrs | 769 Views

South Africa's opposition calls for regulations on foreign-based NGOs

14 Sep 2024 at 16:04hrs | 402 Views

WATCH: Ramaphosa's Deputy faints on stage

14 Sep 2024 at 16:02hrs | 2761 Views

Zimstock bursts into life

14 Sep 2024 at 15:49hrs | 547 Views