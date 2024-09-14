Latest News Editor's Choice


Ghost wards attributed to Hwange poor performance

by Staff reporter
Hwange Local Board (HLB) has been facing significant challenges in service delivery, a situation exacerbated by the existence of 10 "ghost" wards. These wards, whose councillors do not fall under HLB's jurisdiction, have been a key factor in the board's poor performance.

Over recent years, the local authority in Matabeleland North has grappled with issues that have hampered its ability to provide seamless services. HLB, along with the City of Harare and Gokwe Town Council, saw its 2024 budget rejected by the Local Government and Public Works Ministry due to poor governance issues.

The rejection of Hwange's budget was largely attributed to several legacy issues, including the failure to submit financial statements, provide audited reports, comply with enterprise resource planning, cover strategic vacant posts, and justify its rates.

HLB acting town secretary Paulos Mabhureni has revealed that the board is currently paying allowances and benefits to 14 additional councillors from wards that it neither administers nor derives revenue from. These wards fall under the jurisdiction of National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ), Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC), and Hwange Colliery Company Limited (HCCL), collectively known as the Concession Area.

"This unusual scenario means that HLB shoulders the financial burden of about two-thirds of councillors who represent wards that fall under the Hwange Rural District Council, not us," Mabhureni said. "This situation has a significant impact on the council's expenditure."

The financial strain is considerable, with HLB estimated to be losing out on approximately US$1.5 million per year due to this anomaly. To address this issue, the council has been advocating since the early 1990s for the incorporation of HCCL, ZPC, and NRZ into its jurisdiction.

"Two commissions set up by the Minister of Local Government have recommended incorporation as the way forward," Mabhureni explained. "We believe these entities should focus on their core business without being burdened by municipal services, which are traditionally the responsibility of councils."

Mabhureni noted that HLB's current administrative capacity is limited to its defined boundary. However, he emphasized that capacity could be expanded as needed. A 2016 document prepared by HLB, HCCL, ZPC, and NRZ outlined plans to transfer the workforce employed in water, sewage, and roads departments to HLB upon assuming these services.

The council's push for the incorporation of these entities aims to streamline administrative responsibilities and improve financial stability, potentially resolving some of the longstanding issues impacting Hwange Local Board's service delivery and governance.

