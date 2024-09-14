Latest News Editor's Choice


Harare man up for US$42,000 theft

by Staff reporter
3 mins ago
Morgan Muwodzeri, a 54-year-old resident, appeared before Harare magistrate Patricia Kamwana last week, facing multiple theft charges involving a total of US$42,900. Muwodzeri was released on US$250 bail and instructed to remain at his current address while surrendering his passport to the court clerk.

According to the State, Muwodzeri was entrusted with significant financial and property responsibilities by Eugenia Nyamuturira and Shadreck Munyuki, both of whom are based overseas. The allegations span from January 2021 to July 2024 and involve three separate cases of misappropriation.

In the first case, it is alleged that Nyamuturira had entrusted Muwodzeri with a Nissan Pathfinder belonging to Munyuki. In June of this year, Muwodzeri reportedly surrendered the vehicle to Lekka Micro-Finance as collateral for a loan without Nyamuturira's consent. When Nyamuturira requested the vehicle's return later that month, Muwodzeri allegedly failed to comply, prompting a police report and his subsequent arrest.

In a second case from December last year, Munyuki sent Muwodzeri US$12,300 from the United Kingdom for safekeeping. The funds were intended for the future purchase of a plot. However, when Munyuki instructed Muwodzeri to release the money, Muwodzeri allegedly failed to do so and was later found to have converted the money for his own use.

The third count involves an allegation from the period between January 2022 and June 2024, during which Nyamuturira is said to have entrusted Muwodzeri with US$12,000. Muwodzeri allegedly used this amount for his personal benefit instead of safeguarding it as intended.

Rufaro Chonzi represented the State in the case. The court proceedings continue as investigations and legal processes unfold.


