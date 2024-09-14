Latest News Editor's Choice


Zanu-PF in Mnangagwa bootlicking frenzy

by Staff reporter
3 mins ago | Views
The ruling Zanu-PF party staged a grand celebration yesterday to mark President Emmerson Mnangagwa's 82nd birthday, an event dubbed "The Munhumutapa Day," drawing comparisons between his leadership and the ancient Mutapa Empire. The elaborate party, attended by an estimated 30,000 supporters, aimed to bolster the campaign for extending Mnangagwa's presidency beyond the constitutionally-mandated two terms.

The festivities, held at the historic Great Zimbabwe ruins, were infused with historical references to the Mutapa Empire, once a powerful kingdom in southern Africa. The term "Munhumutapa," meaning "Lord of the Conquered Lands" in Shona, was used to draw a parallel between Mnangagwa and the pre-colonial rulers known for their wealth and influence.

Zanu-PF officials vied to flatter Mnangagwa while subtly advocating for an extension of his presidency. Youth Secretary Tinoda Machakaire dubbed Mnangagwa "King Munhumutapa," presenting him with a truck as a birthday gift. Party national chairperson Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri invoked the spirit of Munhumutapa, appealing for divine guidance to ensure Mnangagwa's leadership extends until 2030.

Vice-President Kembo Mohadi joined the celebration by denouncing opposition to Mnangagwa's tenure extension and rallying support for the controversial 2030 slogan. This sentiment has been a source of tension within the party, especially given past clashes between Mohadi and Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga over the issue.

Calls for Constitutional Amendments: Robson Mavhenyengwa, Masvingo provincial chairperson, suggested that Mnangagwa should heed the "voice of the people" and extend his rule until 2030. Mavhenyengwa emphasized that the people's will, as expressed during the constitution-making process, should be respected.

Zanu-PF's national secretary for security, Lovemore Matuke, echoed this sentiment at a provincial meeting, claiming that Zimbabwe's Constitution is "not cast in stone," which hinted at possible moves to amend the Constitution to facilitate Mnangagwa's continued presidency.

Taurai Kandishaya, the party's youth national deputy commissar, took the praise to new heights by attending the event in a school uniform and making the peculiar claim that the increase in Zimbabwe's elephant population under Mnangagwa's rule was a sign of approval from the animal kingdom.

Despite Mnangagwa's repeated statements affirming his commitment to the Constitution and rejecting attempts to extend his presidency, the push for a third term remains vigorous. The ED2030 slogan continues to gain traction among party loyalists, reflecting the ongoing debate over constitutional limits and political aspirations.

The celebrations and political maneuvering underscore the growing faction within Zanu-PF advocating for Mnangagwa's extended rule, raising questions about the future direction of Zimbabwe's political landscape.

Source - newsday

