Security guard robs bank he was guarding, makes off with US$130,000

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
A security guard who was on duty at a Sanyati banking hall robbed the same bank he was guarding, escaping with more than US$134,000 in cash.

Police confirmed the bizarre incident and appealed for information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect.

"The ZRP is appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of a security guard, Samson Mahohoma, 46, who is being sought in connection with a case of robbery which occurred at a bank in Sanyati on 14 September 2024 at around 1.30 PM.

"The suspect, who was on duty at the bank, attacked two bank tellers and three other bank officials before stealing US$134,000 and ZAR32,800 cash."

Police said anyone with information should report at their nearest police station.

Source - zimlive

