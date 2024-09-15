Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Passengers escape death as CAG bus burns to ashes

by Staff reporter
26 mins ago | Views
Dozens of passengers narrowly escaped death on Wednesday afternoon when a CAG bus travelling from Harare to Kariba caught fire in Hurungwe.

Several passengers sustained minor injuries in a stampede as they rushed to disembark from the burning bus.

Some passengers reported losing their luggage, including groceries and furniture, as the fire engulfed the vehicle.

"We were lucky to escape, but many of us lost everything we were carrying," one passenger recounted.

Mashonaland West police spokesperson, Inspector Ian Kohwera, said this morning that he was still gathering details of the incident and could not provide further information at this time.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, but investigations are ongoing.

Source - the herald

