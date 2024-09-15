Only 8 guns surrendered under firearms amnesty

News / National

by Staff reporter

Eight firearms have been surrendered to the police since the start of a national amnesty granted to individuals holding unregistered firearms and ammunition. The amnesty, which allows the public to voluntarily surrender weapons by September 30 without facing criminal charges, comes amid a rise in gun-related crimes, including murders committed with unregistered firearms.The amnesty was initiated by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, in accordance with Article 12 of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Protocol on the control of firearms, ammunition, and related materials. This is not the first such initiative; in a previous amnesty, 580 unregistered firearms were handed over.In a statement, National Police Spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi urged anyone still in possession of illegal firearms to take advantage of the amnesty."The Zimbabwe Republic Police reminds the public that the amnesty period, which began on September 1, will end on September 30, 2024," said Commissioner Nyathi. "To date, eight firearms have been surrendered to the police."Nyathi emphasized the seriousness of the situation, noting the increasing cases of armed robberies across the country, many of which involve illegal weapons."We urge members of the public to surrender firearms and ammunition voluntarily, without fear of being questioned or arrested by the police. The firearms are most likely being used to commit criminal acts," he said.He also called on companies, farmers, miners, hunters, gun dealers, gun clubs, and security companies that are no longer authorized to possess firearms or ammunition to turn them in at the nearest police station. The police will be conducting physical checks on suspected premises after the amnesty period expires."Members of the public are warned that after the expiry of the amnesty period, a nationwide operation will be conducted, and arrests will be made for illegal possession of firearms or ammunition," Nyathi added.He also raised concerns about some licensed firearm holders who are failing to renew their firearm certificates or report changes in their residential or business addresses, complicating police efforts to keep track of legally held firearms.The amnesty is part of broader efforts to curb violent crime and ensure responsible firearm ownership in Zimbabwe.