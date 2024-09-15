Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Dexter Nduna did not graduate from UZ, but attended ceremony in gown

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Former Zanu-PF Chegutu West MP, Dexter Nduna, did not graduate with a law degree from the University of Zimbabwe (UZ) on Friday, despite his claims.

Nduna, who currently serves as the chair for resource mobilisation and revenue generation in Zanu-PF's central committee, reportedly failed several of his law degree modules and subsequently demanded a remark, alleging he was targeted due to his political affiliation. The demand for remarking was unsuccessful.

As a result, Nduna did not receive a transcript of his results, nor was he awarded a certificate on graduation day. Despite this, he paid the graduation fee and purchased a gown, attending the ceremony as a spectator rather than a graduate.

A veteran lecturer from UZ's Faculty of Law confirmed the incident, stating, "It's common knowledge that Nduna did not graduate. Paying a graduation fee and wearing a gown does not equate to having successfully completed the academic process."

The lecturer went on to explain that Nduna was not listed in the graduation book, nor did he receive the usual transcript and certificate, confirming his failure to pass all required modules. "What he did was merely theatrics, intended to mislead the public," the lecturer added.

Nduna's claims of being targeted for his political views were further undermined by the fact that fellow Zanu-PF member, Buhera West legislator Tafadzwa Mugwadi, successfully graduated with a law degree on the same day.

The Nduna controversy comes at a time when UZ has been marred by various scandals, including allegations of backdoor enrolments, altered grades, and the issuing of fake PhDs. Seven veterinary science students who had failed reportedly graduated after their marks were altered by lecturers under pressure from university leaders. The institution, once Zimbabwe's premier university, has seen its ranking plummet due to corruption, underfunding, and a deteriorating academic environment.

Source - online

