National Railways of Zimbabwe workshop in Bulawayo gutted by fire

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Bulawayo Fire Brigade is currently battling to contain a raging fire that broke out at the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) technical workshops, destroying several stationary wagons and passenger coaches.The fire erupted and quickly spread across the facility, engulfing valuable equipment and vehicles. As of now, the cause of the blaze remains unknown, with authorities investigating the incident.Eyewitnesses reported seeing thick smoke and flames billowing from the workshop area, prompting an immediate response from the Bulawayo Fire Brigade. Several fire tenders were dispatched to the scene, and firefighters are still working to extinguish the flames as they struggle with the intensity of the fire.Further investigations are expected to reveal the cause of the fire and the scale of the damage inflicted on the vital railway infrastructure.