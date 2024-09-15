Zimbabwe football back on Supersport

News / National

by Staff reporter

Local football could soon make its way back to SuperSport's DStv channels following the launch of a Zimbabwe Football Magazine Show, a major development announced at a press briefing in Harare on Monday morning.The initiative comes after the Premier Soccer League (PSL) secured a partnership with Media Mora, a company renowned for producing content for SuperSport. The deal is expected to revamp the profile of Zimbabwean football by bringing it back to a regional audience, potentially boosting viewership and engagement.The new Zimbabwe Football Magazine Show will provide in-depth coverage of the local game, featuring match highlights, player profiles, and expert analysis, offering a fresh platform for showcasing the Premier Soccer League's talents to a broader audience.The move comes after years of limited television coverage for the PSL, which has struggled to secure substantial broadcast deals. The return to SuperSport is expected to help raise the league's profile across Southern Africa and beyond, attracting potential sponsors and growing the fanbase.Meanwhile, Zimpapers Television Network (ZTN Prime) will continue to broadcast PSL matches, ensuring that local audiences still have access to live games. The partnership with SuperSport complements ZTN's coverage, offering a mix of live matches and in-depth football programming.The Zimbabwe Football Magazine Show is set to hit SuperSport screens in the coming weeks, with expectations high that it will pave the way for increased interest and investment in Zimbabwean football.