Tshabangu has not fired Welshman Ncube and others

by Staff reporter
32 secs ago | Views
Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC) party interim Secretary General, Senator Sengezo Tshabangu, has clarified that there has been no dismissal of Professor Welshman Ncube or any other party leaders. Instead, Tshabangu has invoked the party's constitution, which dictates the tenure of office bearers.

In a statement released over the weekend through his legal representatives, Tshabangu emphasized that the terms of office for the leaders elected at the CCC's elective congress in Gweru in May 2019 had expired. This, he said, means that the current office bearers are no longer authorized to act on behalf of the party.

"It is misleading to suggest that anyone has been 'fired,'" Tshabangu said.

"The legal opinion expressly deals with the interpretation of the party constitution. Some office bearers' terms have expired by operation of law (party constitution), and it is essential for the party to operate within the confines of its legal and constitutional framework. Anyone with a different interpretation is welcome to present it, and it will be examined accordingly."

Tshabangu announced that a steering committee would be appointed to manage party affairs until the next congress. This committee will oversee the reestablishment of the party at the grassroots level, leading up to the upcoming congress.

"The interim Secretary General will institute a working steering committee responsible for ensuring the party's reestablishment from the grassroots upwards," Tshabangu stated.

"This process is guided by legal opinion and aimed at ensuring compliance with the party's constitution."

The clarification comes amid speculation and confusion regarding the leadership structure within the CCC, with some interpreting the changes as dismissals rather than a constitutional necessity.

The appointment of the steering committee and the subsequent congress are expected to be crucial steps in redefining the party's leadership and organizational structure in alignment with its constitutional provisions.


Source - The Chronicle

