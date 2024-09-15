Masvingo-Glen Norah Loop Road opened to traffic

News / National

by Staff reporter

The newly completed Masvingo-Glen Norah Loop Road, a key component of the Mbudzi Interchange project, has officially opened to traffic, marking a significant milestone in Harare's transportation infrastructure development.The 3km stretch, which connects High Glen Road - vital for linking the south-western suburbs of Harare to the rest of the city - with the main industrial area, is expected to alleviate traffic congestion in the area. The road also serves as a crucial link for residents of Glen Norah C and surrounding neighborhoods.Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona, Deputy Minister Joshua Sacco, Minister of State for Harare Provincial Affairs and Devolution Charles Tawengwa, Zinara board chairperson Dr. George Manyaya, Harare Mayor Councillor Jacob Mafume, and other senior government officials were present for the opening ceremony.The construction of the road was handled by Tefoma Constructing, and its completion is seen as a major step forward in improving traffic flow and accessibility in Harare.The Masvingo-Glen Norah Loop Road is part of the larger Mbudzi Interchange project, located at the critical junction of Simon Mazorodze, Chitungwiza, and High Glen Roads. The interchange will feature a total of 15 bridges, with 13 directly on the interchange and two more on Amalinda Drive and Harare Drive. To date, 11 of these bridges have been completed.Ongoing work includes the bridge on Amalinda Drive, which will remain closed to traffic until September 23. Additionally, construction continues on the Manyame River bridge along the Harare-Masvingo-Beitbridge Road.The improvements are aligned with the goals set under the National Development Strategy (NDS1), emphasizing the importance of robust road infrastructure in driving economic growth and development. The new road is expected to enhance connectivity, support industrial activity, and contribute to the overall efficiency of Harare's transport network.