Scottland's match referee beaten up

News / National

by Staff reporter

Scottland's title-chasing ambitions in the Northern Region Soccer League (NRSL) have been put on hold after a match against Karoi United was abruptly halted due to a violent incident involving the referee.The match at Chikangwe Stadium on Sunday, which was crucial for Scottland's push towards the top of the table, was marred by unrest following a contentious decision by referee Mathew Dingo. The situation escalated after Dingo issued a red card to Karoi United player Edmore Mubatapasango in the 80th minute, leading to an assault on the referee by some spectators.Referee Dingo, unable to continue due to the violent interference, called off the game. The NRSL board will now decide the outcome of the match, with Scottland likely to be awarded a 3-0 victory if past precedents are followed.The interruption comes as a significant setback for Scottland, who were eager to close in on log leaders MWOS. The Northern Region Soccer League title race has intensified, especially after MWOS secured a 2-1 win over Harare City at Mkushi Academy grounds. Meanwhile, Black Rhinos suffered a 2-0 defeat to Chinhoyi Stars in Chinhoyi, further tightening the title chase between MWOS and Scottland.The incident at Chikangwe Stadium adds to the troubling trend of violence affecting NRSL games. Soccer fans and officials have expressed concern over the increasing frequency of attacks on referees, particularly in high-stakes matches involving title contenders. Last week, a similar scenario unfolded when Shamva Mine supporters invaded the pitch and assaulted referee Never Dombo during a game against MWOS.As the NRSL board prepares to address the fallout from Sunday's match, the focus remains on ensuring that the league's integrity is upheld and that such incidents are effectively addressed to preserve the sport's reputation.