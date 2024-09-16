Zimbabwean cricketer arrested on charges of attempted murder

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwean cricketer Tarisai Musakanda has been arrested and faces a serious charge of attempt to murder following a domestic dispute with his wife, Tinodiwanashe Makunike, also known as Mai Dewei.Musakanda, who has represented Zimbabwe in five Tests, 16 ODIs, and 12 T20Is, last played international cricket nearly two years ago. His arrest is another troubling chapter in his personal life, following previous legal issues related to a fatal road accident in 2022.According to National Police Spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi, the altercation occurred when Mai Dewei had engaged two men to erect a shelter for her vending site. The situation escalated when these men visited to collect their payment, leading to a clash with Musakanda.Witnesses report that the incident took place around 3 am, with neighbors being awakened by Mai Dewei's cries for help. A neighbor, speaking anonymously, spoke about the harrowing scene."We were awakened by their noise, Mai Dewei shouting for help and we rushed there. Upon arriving, Musakanda was holding a knife and his wife trying to block and she got injured. When we restrained them, Mai Dewei had been stabbed on her back and we rushed her to the hospital."Musakanda was arrested and is detained at Kwekwe Central Police Station. The two have been at each other's throats several times and Musakanda once beat her up with a bet stick. When we restrained them, Mai Dewei had been stabbed on her back and we rushed her to the hospital," the neighbor said as quoted by HMetro.The situation quickly turned violent, with Musakanda allegedly using a kitchen knife to stab his wife. Mai Dewei sustained injuries to both hands and her back. This incident is not isolated, as the couple has reportedly had a history of domestic disputes.Musakanda was subsequently arrested and is currently detained at Kwekwe Central Police Station. This arrest comes after a previous legal issue in 2022, where Musakanda was charged with culpable homicide for causing the death of former tennis player Gwinyai Chingoka in a road accident. He was later cleared of those charges.