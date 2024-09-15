Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

40% of South Africa critical skill permits issued to Zimbabweans

by Staff reporter
52 mins ago | Views
South Africa has issued 4,913 critical skills visas since 2020 to nationals from over 100 countries, with more than half (55%) of those going to people from Zimbabwe and India.

Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber revealed the information in a recent parliamentary Q&A, where he noted that the department exhausted "all efforts" to determine that no South African citizens or permanent residents had the necessary skills and qualifications to fill the positions before issuing the visas to foreign nationals.

"This was done in collaboration with the Department of Higher Education and Training. The methodology used to determine the critical skills is detailed in a Technical Report on Critical Skills published on the website DHET," he said.

Out of the 4,913 visas issued since 1 January 2020, 1,794 were issued to Zimbabwean nationals for hundreds of different jobs.

The biggest job category for which Zimbabwean nationals were issued a critical skills visa was trainee auditors, followed by integrated development, software developers, nursing, and ICT systems analysts.

After Zimbabwe, the second biggest import country for critical skills in South Africa is India, where 918 visas have been issued.

Visas to Indian nationals are mainly around

The table below outlines the top 20 countries that have been issued critical skills visas to South Africa:


#    Country    Visas
1    Zimbabwe    1,794
2    India    918
3    The Democratic Republic of Congo    295
4    Nigera    286
5    Cameroon    90
6    Germany    85
7    China    84
8    The United Kingdom    82
9    Kenya    75
9    The USA    75
11    Lesotho    63
12    France    62
13    Pakistan    58
14    Zambia    50
15    Swaziland    48
16    Angola    45
17    Uganda    41
18    The Netherlands    39
19    Ghana    36
20    Botswana    35
Critical skills

South Africa's critical skills list was updated for the first time since 2014 in February 2022, sparking controversy in the medical field at the time as most of the jobs cut from the list came from that sector.

In response to this, the list was updated again in August 2022, where 39 more occupations—largely from the medical field—were added to the list.

The last time the list was updated was in October 2023, where vets were added to the growing number of scarce skills in the country—however, general practitioners and doctors remain off the list.

You can view South Africa's full Critical Skills List here.
The department previously acknowledged that there has been "fierce criticism" of the critical skills list, mainly emanating from the professions that were cut.

It said that the Critical Skills List ought to be updated every four years due to the ever-changing skills shortage in South Africa.

In lieu of more regular updated to the critical skills list, the department is engaging in other ways to make it easier for the country to draw in the skills it needs.

The department is forging ahead with the Trusted Employer Scheme (TES), which should help businesses acquire international workers to address their skill shortages.

The country has also moved to implement a remote working visa, which should draw additional skills into the country.

International workers are seen as a short- and medium-term solution to the current skills shortage that many corporations in South Africa face, with skilled workers – especially those with STEM and IT skills – often heading in the other direction.

South Africa's battle with skills is happening on all fronts.

Within the country itself, there is a dearth of skills that match the growing needs of businesses—and the skills that are present are either snapped up by companies, head for the exit due to various ‘push' factors, or are working remotely for international companies.

Other countries outside of South Africa are also looking for skills, and local talent is ripe for the picking.

Countries like Australia, Canada, Germany and the UK have all pointed to dire shortages of skills in certain fields and expressed a willingness to draw these skills to their shores—and for South African talent with itchy feet, the prospects are often too inviting to ignore.

Source - mybroadband

Must Read

Zimbabwean cricketer arrested on charges of attempted murder

3 hrs ago | 269 Views

20 of the 31 US Abrams tanks supplied to Kiev have been destroyed

4 hrs ago | 244 Views

Scottland's match referee beaten up

4 hrs ago | 260 Views

Masvingo-Glen Norah Loop Road opened to traffic

4 hrs ago | 332 Views

Tshabangu has not fired Welshman Ncube and others

4 hrs ago | 496 Views

Zimbabwe football back on Supersport

5 hrs ago | 432 Views

National Railways of Zimbabwe workshop in Bulawayo gutted by fire

5 hrs ago | 232 Views

Dexter Nduna did not graduate from UZ, but attended ceremony in gown

6 hrs ago | 545 Views

Only 8 guns surrendered under firearms amnesty

6 hrs ago | 142 Views

Passengers escape death as CAG bus burns to ashes

6 hrs ago | 334 Views

Security guard robs bank he was guarding, makes off with US$130,000

6 hrs ago | 299 Views

Chinese national faces deportation from Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 313 Views

Zimbabwean exporters granted duty-free access to UK markets

7 hrs ago | 181 Views

Google is deleting Gmail accounts

9 hrs ago | 656 Views

Zulu Lithium operations set for restart

12 hrs ago | 278 Views

Zanu-PF in Mnangagwa bootlicking frenzy

12 hrs ago | 894 Views

Harare man up for US$42,000 theft

12 hrs ago | 395 Views

Ghost wards attributed to Hwange poor performance

12 hrs ago | 268 Views

Bulawayo schools to apply for loans

12 hrs ago | 206 Views

Funding Shortages leave 'Mthuli' road unmarked

12 hrs ago | 393 Views

SA gives Zimbabwean immigrants lifeline

12 hrs ago | 1094 Views

Tragic morgue mix-up: Family buries stranger in Mangwe district

12 hrs ago | 283 Views

Granny 'cattle rustler' denied bail

12 hrs ago | 329 Views

Rugby returns to Bulawayo

12 hrs ago | 152 Views

National youth housing scheme launched

12 hrs ago | 95 Views

Dembare beats Orapa

13 hrs ago | 154 Views

The Grand Tour Finale puts Zimbabwe tourism on the global map

13 hrs ago | 223 Views

CAAZ probes Air Force helicopter incident

13 hrs ago | 281 Views

Zimra Loses over US$600,000 in fake vehicle import rebate fraud

13 hrs ago | 197 Views

CIA plot to kill Venezuela's Maduro foiled

24 hrs ago | 799 Views

Student activists arrested during Harare meeting

15 Sep 2024 at 20:03hrs | 679 Views

Highlanders fail to deliver promised birthday gift to Mnangagwa

15 Sep 2024 at 19:58hrs | 2285 Views

Air Force of Zimbabwe plane crashes

15 Sep 2024 at 19:53hrs | 7120 Views

CAPS United stage remarkable comeback to stun Highlanders

15 Sep 2024 at 19:49hrs | 508 Views

Zulu Reed dance marks 40 years of purity

15 Sep 2024 at 16:23hrs | 667 Views

Zimbabwe police detective accused of terrorizing miners

15 Sep 2024 at 16:19hrs | 735 Views

Mnangagwa postures as Munhumutapa reincarnation?

15 Sep 2024 at 16:09hrs | 1224 Views

Zimbabwe orders culling of 200 elephants for food

15 Sep 2024 at 13:32hrs | 676 Views

Pravin Gordhan became factional in the ANC

15 Sep 2024 at 13:30hrs | 291 Views

American coup plotters sentenced to death in DRC

15 Sep 2024 at 12:44hrs | 953 Views

Gordhan gave tenders to his cronies, leaves a fractured legacy

15 Sep 2024 at 12:35hrs | 1022 Views

Mnangagwa's alleged US$2 million birthday under spotlight

15 Sep 2024 at 11:32hrs | 1665 Views

Dexter Nduna law degree under spotlight

15 Sep 2024 at 11:27hrs | 1012 Views

Mafikizolo electrifies Harare crowd at Zimstock Festival

15 Sep 2024 at 11:19hrs | 388 Views

Mnangagwa praises his farming success

15 Sep 2024 at 10:23hrs | 370 Views

What is the probability that those who poisoned Jacob Zuma poisoned Paul Mashatile?

15 Sep 2024 at 10:09hrs | 1637 Views

Zimbabwe's ballooning US$21 billion debt spirals out of hand

15 Sep 2024 at 10:06hrs | 1057 Views

Prince 'Mgadafi' Dube scores decisive goal for Young Africans

15 Sep 2024 at 10:05hrs | 203 Views

Trey Nyoni: From Liverpool academy sensation to first-team aspirant

15 Sep 2024 at 10:04hrs | 334 Views