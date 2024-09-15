Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Crashed helicopter was meant to transport Mnangagwa

by Staff reporter
30 mins ago | Views
Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Dr. Jenfan Muswere, has provided clarification on the helicopter accident that took place on Sunday in Masvingo. The incident occurred shortly after the successful ground-breaking ceremony for the Munhumutapa National Youth Housing Programme, which coincided with the Munhumutapa Day celebrations attended by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

In a statement released yesterday, Dr. Muswere assured the public that President Mnangagwa was unharmed as he was not on board the helicopter at the time of the crash. The President was accompanied at the event by First Lady Dr. Auxillia Mnangagwa, Vice President Kembo Mohadi, Zanu PF Chairperson and Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, and other senior Government and Zanu PF officials.

Dr. Muswere explained that the helicopter, which was scheduled to transport President Mnangagwa, experienced a technical fault, leading to the crash. The aircraft had crew members on board, but fortunately, no fatalities were reported.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ) has launched an investigation into the cause of the accident. Dr. Muswere indicated that a formal statement will be released once the investigation is concluded.

The incident occurred following a high-profile event celebrating national development efforts, and the government's swift response has been noted as essential in addressing public concerns regarding the safety of senior officials and aviation standards in the country.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

Zimbabwe gains support for 2027 UN Security Council bid

2 mins ago | 2 Views

World Bank says Zimbabwe needs economic stability to advance debt talks

4 mins ago | 2 Views

Stepmother failed for killing stepson and staging suicide

5 mins ago | 4 Views

Zimbabwe aims to maximize gold revenue amid global demand surge

7 mins ago | 2 Views

3 men in court for trying to steal US$190,000

8 mins ago | 1 Views

Chamisa unveils his plan

10 mins ago | 11 Views

Zimbabwe lacks political will, financing to implement SDGs

11 mins ago | 1 Views

'Zimbabwe police and Zanu-PF lead in rights violations'

12 mins ago | 3 Views

Mbudzi Interchange delays due to Sadc Summit preparations

15 mins ago | 2 Views

Warrant issued for Chatunga Mugabe after court absence

17 mins ago | 23 Views

Zimbabwe deploys gold mobilisation taskforce

21 mins ago | 14 Views

Miner sentenced to life for brutal bar attack

23 mins ago | 46 Views

Gwanda Magistrates' Court requires US$3.84 million funding boost

25 mins ago | 7 Views

Bulawayo and South Africa's KZN Province strengthen ties

27 mins ago | 25 Views

Harare's Mbudzi Interchange partially opens to traffic

28 mins ago | 22 Views

Marvelous Nakamba feels good

32 mins ago | 25 Views

40% of South Africa critical skill permits issued to Zimbabweans

11 hrs ago | 1608 Views

Zimbabwean cricketer arrested on charges of attempted murder

14 hrs ago | 919 Views

20 of the 31 US Abrams tanks supplied to Kiev have been destroyed

15 hrs ago | 530 Views

Scottland's match referee beaten up

15 hrs ago | 603 Views

Masvingo-Glen Norah Loop Road opened to traffic

15 hrs ago | 686 Views

Tshabangu has not fired Welshman Ncube and others

15 hrs ago | 1093 Views

Zimbabwe football back on Supersport

16 hrs ago | 1726 Views

National Railways of Zimbabwe workshop in Bulawayo gutted by fire

16 hrs ago | 324 Views

Dexter Nduna did not graduate from UZ, but attended ceremony in gown

16 hrs ago | 858 Views

Only 8 guns surrendered under firearms amnesty

16 hrs ago | 193 Views

Passengers escape death as CAG bus burns to ashes

16 hrs ago | 474 Views

Security guard robs bank he was guarding, makes off with US$130,000

17 hrs ago | 412 Views

Chinese national faces deportation from Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 393 Views

Zimbabwean exporters granted duty-free access to UK markets

17 hrs ago | 261 Views

Google is deleting Gmail accounts

20 hrs ago | 820 Views

Zulu Lithium operations set for restart

22 hrs ago | 297 Views

Zanu-PF in Mnangagwa bootlicking frenzy

23 hrs ago | 965 Views

Harare man up for US$42,000 theft

23 hrs ago | 420 Views

Ghost wards attributed to Hwange poor performance

23 hrs ago | 295 Views

Bulawayo schools to apply for loans

23 hrs ago | 218 Views

Funding Shortages leave 'Mthuli' road unmarked

23 hrs ago | 416 Views

SA gives Zimbabwean immigrants lifeline

23 hrs ago | 1150 Views

Tragic morgue mix-up: Family buries stranger in Mangwe district

23 hrs ago | 351 Views

Granny 'cattle rustler' denied bail

23 hrs ago | 353 Views

Rugby returns to Bulawayo

23 hrs ago | 178 Views

National youth housing scheme launched

23 hrs ago | 101 Views

Dembare beats Orapa

23 hrs ago | 168 Views

The Grand Tour Finale puts Zimbabwe tourism on the global map

23 hrs ago | 299 Views

CAAZ probes Air Force helicopter incident

23 hrs ago | 302 Views

Zimra Loses over US$600,000 in fake vehicle import rebate fraud

23 hrs ago | 279 Views

CIA plot to kill Venezuela's Maduro foiled

15 Sep 2024 at 20:34hrs | 826 Views

Student activists arrested during Harare meeting

15 Sep 2024 at 20:03hrs | 719 Views

Highlanders fail to deliver promised birthday gift to Mnangagwa

15 Sep 2024 at 19:58hrs | 2685 Views