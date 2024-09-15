Crashed helicopter was meant to transport Mnangagwa

News / National

by Staff reporter

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Dr. Jenfan Muswere, has provided clarification on the helicopter accident that took place on Sunday in Masvingo. The incident occurred shortly after the successful ground-breaking ceremony for the Munhumutapa National Youth Housing Programme, which coincided with the Munhumutapa Day celebrations attended by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.In a statement released yesterday, Dr. Muswere assured the public that President Mnangagwa was unharmed as he was not on board the helicopter at the time of the crash. The President was accompanied at the event by First Lady Dr. Auxillia Mnangagwa, Vice President Kembo Mohadi, Zanu PF Chairperson and Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, and other senior Government and Zanu PF officials.Dr. Muswere explained that the helicopter, which was scheduled to transport President Mnangagwa, experienced a technical fault, leading to the crash. The aircraft had crew members on board, but fortunately, no fatalities were reported.The Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ) has launched an investigation into the cause of the accident. Dr. Muswere indicated that a formal statement will be released once the investigation is concluded.The incident occurred following a high-profile event celebrating national development efforts, and the government's swift response has been noted as essential in addressing public concerns regarding the safety of senior officials and aviation standards in the country.