Harare's Mbudzi Interchange partially opens to traffic

Motorists and travellers have welcomed the partial opening of the Masvingo-Glen Norah loop road, a key part of the ongoing Mbudzi Interchange project, which aims to ease traffic congestion in southern Harare. The 3km road stretch, running from Amalinda Drive into Glen Norah C, was officially opened yesterday in a ceremony attended by Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona, his deputy Joshua Sacco, Minister of State for Harare Provincial Affairs Charles Tawengwa, Zinara board chairperson Dr. George Manyaya, and Harare Mayor Councillor Jacob Mafume.The Mbudzi Interchange, which is located at the busy intersection of Simon Mazorodze, Chitungwiza, and High Glen roads, replaces the old roundabout that had become a notorious bottleneck for traffic, particularly during peak hours. So far, 11 of the 15 bridges planned for the interchange have been completed, with construction progress nearing completion.Speaking at the opening, Minister Mhona expressed satisfaction with the progress of the project, which he said will significantly reduce traffic congestion and improve connectivity for the vast south-western suburbs of Harare. "I am happy that it's going to decongest the roads," he said. "Those heading north will also benefit from this stretch of road. It has been a challenging process for residents around the interchange, but it's a phase that will pass."Minister Mhona reassured affected property owners that they would be fully compensated by the end of the month, in line with the government's commitment to fair compensation for homes demolished to make way for the development. The project aligns with Zimbabwe's Vision 2030, which aims to create an empowered upper-middle-income society through infrastructure and economic development.The new loop road, which also connects to High Glen Road, will benefit a quarter of Harare's population, as well as improve access to the city's main industrial areas. Residents and transport operators were optimistic about the potential impact. Kombi driver Mr. Fungai Nyowani expressed relief: "We have been facing many challenges, especially congestion. I hope these developments will make things easier."Local contractors have been central to the project's success, with Zimbabwe Building Contractors Association president Dr. Tinashe Manzungu praising their efforts. "This is a milestone for Zimbabwean contractors. We are showing that we can compete internationally," Dr. Manzungu said, highlighting that the interchange is being built by local companies capacitated by the government since 2018.Harare Provincial Affairs Minister Charles Tawengwa described the interchange as a "springboard to economic growth" and emphasized its importance for Zimbabwe's future development. He noted that the completion of the Mbudzi Interchange will facilitate smoother traffic flows and enhance the capital's growth in line with Vision 2030.According to resident engineer Emmanuel Dube, 94% of bridge construction and 64% of civil works have been completed, with the overall project progress standing at 70%. Construction of the Amalinda bridge along Amalinda Drive is also advancing, though the road will remain closed until September 23. Work on the Manyame River bridge along the Harare-Masvingo-Beitbridge road is also underway.The Mbudzi Interchange is set to be a major achievement under the National Development Strategy (NDS1), Zimbabwe's economic blueprint for 2021-2025, which prioritizes sound infrastructure as a key enabler of economic growth.