Bulawayo and South Africa's KZN Province strengthen ties

News / National

by Staff reporter

Business leaders from Bulawayo and South Africa's KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) province met yesterday, expressing a mutual commitment to enhance synergies and unlock new investment and trade opportunities. The joint meeting saw the two regions explore ways to collaborate across various sectors, aiming to strengthen economic ties and leverage mutual growth.The KZN delegation, comprising representatives from 11 businesses across sectors such as manufacturing, construction, mining, agriculture, ICT, and tourism, showcased their interest in building stronger partnerships with Bulawayo-based companies. Local businesses, including those in tourism, manufacturing, and agriculture, engaged with their South African counterparts in pursuit of mutually beneficial opportunities.Durban Direct subcommittee chair, Ms. Thulisile Galelekile, made a presentation highlighting KZN's strengths in trade, investment, and tourism, noting that Zimbabwe ranks among KZN's top trading and tourism partners."It's important for us to engage with businesses in Zimbabwe to grow trade between our two countries," Ms. Galelekile stated. She emphasized that Bulawayo's strategic location provides an ideal platform to strengthen trade between the two regions, particularly within the context of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which seeks to enhance intra-regional trade."The key is to grow trade partnerships with countries that are signatories to the AfCFTA agreement," she added, urging businesses from both regions to seize the opportunities presented by the trade agreement.Bulawayo has a long-standing twinning partnership with Ethekwini Municipality, established in 2002, which positions the two cities to tap into each other's trade and investment potential. Bulawayo Mayor, Councillor David Coltart, highlighted the potential for growth in the tourism sector, noting the historical and cultural links between the two cities, particularly through the shared heritage of Mzilikazi and the Ndebele and Zulu people."This city is under-marketed from a tourism perspective. It's one of the oldest cities, with a rich history tied to Mzilikazi, who established his Kingdom here in 1839," said Clr Coltart. He stressed the importance of events like the King Mzilikazi Memorial in generating public interest and fostering connections between Bulawayo and KZN.Clr Coltart also advocated for the introduction of direct flights between Bulawayo and Durban by airlines such as Air Zimbabwe and Fastjet, a move he believes will significantly boost trade and tourism. Fastjet's chief commercial officer, Mrs. Vivian Ruwuya, responded positively, noting that Zimbabwe's membership in the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM) opens up opportunities for expanding flight routes."We are continuously looking at how to develop our network, and partnering with Durban Direct presents future possibilities for growth," said Mrs. Ruwuya.Local business consultant, Dr. Lucky Mlilo, described the engagement as critical for Bulawayo and the broader southern region. Tourism industry leader, Mr. Vengai Nhau, echoed these sentiments, stating that Bulawayo is an ideal tourist destination with easy access to attractions like Matopos, Victoria Falls, Great Zimbabwe, and the Eastern Highlands."Right now, the city's full tourism potential isn't being realized, but this engagement with Durban Direct promises great benefits for Bulawayo and the entire region," Mr. Nhau remarked.The KZN delegation is set to meet with business leaders in Harare today, continuing efforts to expand investment and trade opportunities between South Africa and Zimbabwe.