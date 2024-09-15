Gwanda Magistrates' Court requires US$3.84 million funding boost

News / National

by Staff reporter

The completion of the new Gwanda Magistrates' Court Complex, which will house Zimbabwe's sixth High Court, requires a further US$3.84 million to reach completion, according to a senior government official. Once finished, the complex is expected to enhance judicial services in Matabeleland South in line with the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1).Speaking during a joint sitting of the Matabeleland South Provincial Development Committee (PDC) and the Zanu-PF Provincial Coordinating Committee on Thursday, Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister, Dr. Evelyn Ndlovu, highlighted the funding needs for the court complex and other critical projects. These include the construction of the Tuli-Manyange Dam, the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Polytechnic Home Economics Complex, and the Filabusi Registry Offices."We have ongoing projects that need funding, hence I implore you to allow me to solicit your esteemed intervention and support in facilitating the disbursement of funding from the Ministry of Finance, to bring to fruition the long-standing infrastructure projects in the province," said Dr. Ndlovu.The Gwanda Magistrates' Court Complex is currently 65% complete. Construction began in 2004 but stalled in 2008 due to financial challenges. Work resumed in 2019 but paused again before recommencing in April last year after government resources were allocated. The project’s completion would allow the court to provide better judicial services, including trials for cases such as murder and divorce.Currently, Gwanda lacks a formal court structure, with officials operating from makeshift courtrooms in various government complexes. The new complex will not only alleviate these challenges but is expected to house approximately 500 government workers across all departments within the court system.In addition to the court project, Dr. Ndlovu emphasized the importance of completing the Tuli-Manyange Dam, a key water-harvesting infrastructure that will support irrigation and boost food security. She also highlighted the need for the Gwanda-Maphisa Road to be rehabilitated, as the poor state of the province's roads is affecting economic activities.The Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Polytechnic’s Home Economics Complex will increase student enrollment and upgrade learning facilities, while the Zhove Irrigation Scheme in Beitbridge will enhance agricultural productivity and improve livelihoods in the region.The meeting took place during a familiarisation tour by the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs and Devolution, Lovemore Matuke, who commended the progress of the projects and pledged continued support for their completion.