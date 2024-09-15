Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe deploys gold mobilisation taskforce

by Staff reporter
31 mins ago | Views
Authorities have deployed a national gold mobilisation taskforce to Zimbabwe's eight mining provinces in a strategic move to increase gold deliveries to Fidelity Printers and Refineries (FPR). This initiative is part of the government's efforts to ensure that all gold produced in the country is accounted for and delivered through official channels.

The taskforce, a collaborative effort involving the country's security apparatus and the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development, was sent off during a workshop in Harare. Its primary objective is to monitor and ensure compliance with gold delivery processes from artisanal and large-scale miners.

Speaking at the event, Mines and Mining Development Minister Winston Chitando highlighted the growing global demand for gold, citing its role as a safe asset amidst economic and geopolitical uncertainties. He noted that the price of gold had surged from around US$1,900 in September 2023 to US$2,500 currently, which increases the importance of ensuring all gold produced is properly accounted for.

"With the rising global demand, we want to ensure that all the gold we produce finds itself through the rightful channels, and that's really the basis of this exercise," Chitando said.

Chitando praised the contribution of artisanal miners, who have played a pivotal role in helping Zimbabwe meet its national gold targets. However, he emphasized the need for responsible mining practices to ensure safety and sustainability in the sector.

"Currently, as of the end of August, we are about 70% above target, so we are on course to meet the national goal. But our aim is not just to meet the target - we want to exceed it significantly," Chitando added.

One of the main challenges facing the industry is the issue of illegal mining practices and side-market gold sales, which hinder the sector’s potential. Chitando stressed the importance of adhering to the country’s mining laws and curbing leakages that divert gold to unregulated markets.

"For the year 2023, gold deliveries to Fidelity stood at 30.1 tonnes, and our target for 2024 is 35 tonnes. From January to August this year, we delivered 20.7 tonnes, compared to 19.3 tonnes during the same period last year, which is a 7.2-tonne increase," Chitando said.

He also shared promising statistics on gold production, noting that large-scale miners had delivered 8.5 tonnes of gold to Fidelity this year, up from 7.7 tonnes in 2023, representing a 10.4% increase. Meanwhile, small-scale miners saw their deliveries rise from 11.7 tonnes to 12.1 tonnes, marking a 3.4% increase in output.

The government is optimistic that the taskforce’s efforts to crack down on illegal mining practices and side-market sales will further enhance gold deliveries, helping the country exceed its targets.


Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

Zimbabwe gains support for 2027 UN Security Council bid

13 mins ago | 9 Views

World Bank says Zimbabwe needs economic stability to advance debt talks

14 mins ago | 7 Views

Stepmother failed for killing stepson and staging suicide

16 mins ago | 13 Views

Zimbabwe aims to maximize gold revenue amid global demand surge

17 mins ago | 5 Views

3 men in court for trying to steal US$190,000

18 mins ago | 7 Views

Chamisa unveils his plan

20 mins ago | 32 Views

Zimbabwe lacks political will, financing to implement SDGs

22 mins ago | 5 Views

'Zimbabwe police and Zanu-PF lead in rights violations'

23 mins ago | 7 Views

Mbudzi Interchange delays due to Sadc Summit preparations

25 mins ago | 8 Views

Warrant issued for Chatunga Mugabe after court absence

28 mins ago | 44 Views

Miner sentenced to life for brutal bar attack

33 mins ago | 62 Views

Gwanda Magistrates' Court requires US$3.84 million funding boost

35 mins ago | 9 Views

Bulawayo and South Africa's KZN Province strengthen ties

37 mins ago | 36 Views

Harare's Mbudzi Interchange partially opens to traffic

39 mins ago | 36 Views

Crashed helicopter was meant to transport Mnangagwa

41 mins ago | 123 Views

Marvelous Nakamba feels good

43 mins ago | 34 Views

40% of South Africa critical skill permits issued to Zimbabweans

12 hrs ago | 1667 Views

Zimbabwean cricketer arrested on charges of attempted murder

14 hrs ago | 935 Views

20 of the 31 US Abrams tanks supplied to Kiev have been destroyed

15 hrs ago | 531 Views

Scottland's match referee beaten up

15 hrs ago | 614 Views

Masvingo-Glen Norah Loop Road opened to traffic

15 hrs ago | 690 Views

Tshabangu has not fired Welshman Ncube and others

15 hrs ago | 1102 Views

Zimbabwe football back on Supersport

16 hrs ago | 1765 Views

National Railways of Zimbabwe workshop in Bulawayo gutted by fire

16 hrs ago | 325 Views

Dexter Nduna did not graduate from UZ, but attended ceremony in gown

16 hrs ago | 864 Views

Only 8 guns surrendered under firearms amnesty

16 hrs ago | 194 Views

Passengers escape death as CAG bus burns to ashes

16 hrs ago | 481 Views

Security guard robs bank he was guarding, makes off with US$130,000

17 hrs ago | 416 Views

Chinese national faces deportation from Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 394 Views

Zimbabwean exporters granted duty-free access to UK markets

18 hrs ago | 262 Views

Google is deleting Gmail accounts

20 hrs ago | 824 Views

Zulu Lithium operations set for restart

22 hrs ago | 299 Views

Zanu-PF in Mnangagwa bootlicking frenzy

23 hrs ago | 973 Views

Harare man up for US$42,000 theft

23 hrs ago | 420 Views

Ghost wards attributed to Hwange poor performance

23 hrs ago | 295 Views

Bulawayo schools to apply for loans

23 hrs ago | 220 Views

Funding Shortages leave 'Mthuli' road unmarked

23 hrs ago | 417 Views

SA gives Zimbabwean immigrants lifeline

23 hrs ago | 1150 Views

Tragic morgue mix-up: Family buries stranger in Mangwe district

23 hrs ago | 353 Views

Granny 'cattle rustler' denied bail

23 hrs ago | 355 Views

Rugby returns to Bulawayo

23 hrs ago | 180 Views

National youth housing scheme launched

23 hrs ago | 101 Views

Dembare beats Orapa

23 hrs ago | 170 Views

The Grand Tour Finale puts Zimbabwe tourism on the global map

23 hrs ago | 301 Views

CAAZ probes Air Force helicopter incident

23 hrs ago | 302 Views

Zimra Loses over US$600,000 in fake vehicle import rebate fraud

23 hrs ago | 281 Views

CIA plot to kill Venezuela's Maduro foiled

15 Sep 2024 at 20:34hrs | 828 Views

Student activists arrested during Harare meeting

15 Sep 2024 at 20:03hrs | 719 Views

Highlanders fail to deliver promised birthday gift to Mnangagwa

15 Sep 2024 at 19:58hrs | 2695 Views