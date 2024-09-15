Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Warrant issued for Chatunga Mugabe after court absence

by Staff reporter
32 mins ago | Views
A magistrate in Beitbridge has issued a warrant of arrest for Chatunga Bellarmine Mugabe (27), son of the late former President Robert Mugabe, after he failed to appear in court on Monday.

Mugabe had been arrested following a confrontation with police at a security checkpoint in Bubi, approximately 80km from Beitbridge, while traveling to Harare. He was reportedly en route to attend a wedding, travelling in a South Africa-registered Range Rover with a friend.

The incident, which took place on August 31, allegedly involved Mugabe manhandling a police officer, accusing him of unnecessarily delaying the journey. Mugabe was charged with disorderly conduct and possession of a prohibited knife under the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform Act).

Magistrate Miss Vavariro Gavi issued the arrest warrant after Mugabe failed to attend the court session. His lawyer, Mr. Muchiwande Sithole from F Chauke and Associates, informed the court that Mugabe had absconded due to undergoing surgery in Harare.

Mugabe had previously been remanded out of custody on free bail after appearing before Beitbridge Resident Magistrate, Mr. Takudzwa Gwazemba, last month.

The State, represented by District Public Prosecutor Ms. Tinayeishe Matenga, outlined that Mugabe had been traveling with his South African friend, Irvin Molokoza, when their vehicle was stopped at a police roadblock. Mugabe allegedly became irate after being told to park the car for further checks. He is said to have disembarked from the vehicle, shouting at officers for delaying them for the fourth time and claiming they were in a rush to get to a wedding.

Mugabe then allegedly manhandled the police officer before being subdued by other officers. A flick knife was found in his possession during the arrest.

Mugabe will now have to answer for his failure to appear in court, in addition to the charges stemming from the Bubi incident.



Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

Zimbabwe gains support for 2027 UN Security Council bid

17 mins ago | 10 Views

World Bank says Zimbabwe needs economic stability to advance debt talks

18 mins ago | 9 Views

Stepmother failed for killing stepson and staging suicide

20 mins ago | 20 Views

Zimbabwe aims to maximize gold revenue amid global demand surge

21 mins ago | 5 Views

3 men in court for trying to steal US$190,000

22 mins ago | 13 Views

Chamisa unveils his plan

24 mins ago | 51 Views

Zimbabwe lacks political will, financing to implement SDGs

26 mins ago | 5 Views

'Zimbabwe police and Zanu-PF lead in rights violations'

27 mins ago | 7 Views

Mbudzi Interchange delays due to Sadc Summit preparations

29 mins ago | 9 Views

Zimbabwe deploys gold mobilisation taskforce

35 mins ago | 23 Views

Miner sentenced to life for brutal bar attack

37 mins ago | 64 Views

Gwanda Magistrates' Court requires US$3.84 million funding boost

39 mins ago | 9 Views

Bulawayo and South Africa's KZN Province strengthen ties

41 mins ago | 39 Views

Harare's Mbudzi Interchange partially opens to traffic

43 mins ago | 39 Views

Crashed helicopter was meant to transport Mnangagwa

45 mins ago | 128 Views

Marvelous Nakamba feels good

47 mins ago | 39 Views

40% of South Africa critical skill permits issued to Zimbabweans

12 hrs ago | 1689 Views

Zimbabwean cricketer arrested on charges of attempted murder

14 hrs ago | 938 Views

20 of the 31 US Abrams tanks supplied to Kiev have been destroyed

15 hrs ago | 531 Views

Scottland's match referee beaten up

15 hrs ago | 614 Views

Masvingo-Glen Norah Loop Road opened to traffic

15 hrs ago | 690 Views

Tshabangu has not fired Welshman Ncube and others

15 hrs ago | 1108 Views

Zimbabwe football back on Supersport

16 hrs ago | 1781 Views

National Railways of Zimbabwe workshop in Bulawayo gutted by fire

16 hrs ago | 325 Views

Dexter Nduna did not graduate from UZ, but attended ceremony in gown

17 hrs ago | 868 Views

Only 8 guns surrendered under firearms amnesty

17 hrs ago | 194 Views

Passengers escape death as CAG bus burns to ashes

17 hrs ago | 481 Views

Security guard robs bank he was guarding, makes off with US$130,000

17 hrs ago | 417 Views

Chinese national faces deportation from Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 394 Views

Zimbabwean exporters granted duty-free access to UK markets

18 hrs ago | 262 Views

Google is deleting Gmail accounts

20 hrs ago | 827 Views

Zulu Lithium operations set for restart

22 hrs ago | 299 Views

Zanu-PF in Mnangagwa bootlicking frenzy

23 hrs ago | 974 Views

Harare man up for US$42,000 theft

23 hrs ago | 420 Views

Ghost wards attributed to Hwange poor performance

23 hrs ago | 295 Views

Bulawayo schools to apply for loans

23 hrs ago | 220 Views

Funding Shortages leave 'Mthuli' road unmarked

23 hrs ago | 417 Views

SA gives Zimbabwean immigrants lifeline

23 hrs ago | 1150 Views

Tragic morgue mix-up: Family buries stranger in Mangwe district

23 hrs ago | 353 Views

Granny 'cattle rustler' denied bail

23 hrs ago | 355 Views

Rugby returns to Bulawayo

23 hrs ago | 180 Views

National youth housing scheme launched

23 hrs ago | 102 Views

Dembare beats Orapa

23 hrs ago | 170 Views

The Grand Tour Finale puts Zimbabwe tourism on the global map

23 hrs ago | 301 Views

CAAZ probes Air Force helicopter incident

23 hrs ago | 302 Views

Zimra Loses over US$600,000 in fake vehicle import rebate fraud

23 hrs ago | 282 Views

CIA plot to kill Venezuela's Maduro foiled

15 Sep 2024 at 20:34hrs | 829 Views

Student activists arrested during Harare meeting

15 Sep 2024 at 20:03hrs | 719 Views

Highlanders fail to deliver promised birthday gift to Mnangagwa

15 Sep 2024 at 19:58hrs | 2699 Views