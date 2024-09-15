Warrant issued for Chatunga Mugabe after court absence

News / National

by Staff reporter

A magistrate in Beitbridge has issued a warrant of arrest for Chatunga Bellarmine Mugabe (27), son of the late former President Robert Mugabe, after he failed to appear in court on Monday.Mugabe had been arrested following a confrontation with police at a security checkpoint in Bubi, approximately 80km from Beitbridge, while traveling to Harare. He was reportedly en route to attend a wedding, travelling in a South Africa-registered Range Rover with a friend.The incident, which took place on August 31, allegedly involved Mugabe manhandling a police officer, accusing him of unnecessarily delaying the journey. Mugabe was charged with disorderly conduct and possession of a prohibited knife under the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform Act).Magistrate Miss Vavariro Gavi issued the arrest warrant after Mugabe failed to attend the court session. His lawyer, Mr. Muchiwande Sithole from F Chauke and Associates, informed the court that Mugabe had absconded due to undergoing surgery in Harare.Mugabe had previously been remanded out of custody on free bail after appearing before Beitbridge Resident Magistrate, Mr. Takudzwa Gwazemba, last month.The State, represented by District Public Prosecutor Ms. Tinayeishe Matenga, outlined that Mugabe had been traveling with his South African friend, Irvin Molokoza, when their vehicle was stopped at a police roadblock. Mugabe allegedly became irate after being told to park the car for further checks. He is said to have disembarked from the vehicle, shouting at officers for delaying them for the fourth time and claiming they were in a rush to get to a wedding.Mugabe then allegedly manhandled the police officer before being subdued by other officers. A flick knife was found in his possession during the arrest.Mugabe will now have to answer for his failure to appear in court, in addition to the charges stemming from the Bubi incident.