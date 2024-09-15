Mbudzi Interchange delays due to Sadc Summit preparations

News / National

by Staff reporter

The government has opened the Masvingo Road-Glen Norah loop, part of the Mbudzi Interchange project, providing relief to motorists traveling from the southern parts of Harare. Transport Minister Felix Mhona officiated at the opening, stating that the interchange is now 74% complete, with final construction expected to conclude by the end of this year.Speaking at the event, Mhona acknowledged that progress had been temporarily delayed due to resources being diverted to preparations for the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) summit and legal disputes with property owners near the project site. However, he reassured the public that these issues have been resolved."The opening of this road shows the gigantic project is progressing very well. This road is going to decongest the detours that people have been using," said Mhona. He also urged residents in the surrounding area to be patient, acknowledging the temporary inconveniences caused by construction.Compensation disputes with property owners had delayed the completion of two bridges, but Mhona confirmed that all parties involved will be fully compensated by the end of this month. With pre-stressed beams already on-site, the focus is now on completing the remaining bridges and laying the road surface.The project will also incorporate safety features such as guardrails and signage, along with network integration to connect the new interchange to the existing road system. Modern aesthetics will be added to enhance the visual appeal of the area.The Mbudzi Interchange, which costs US$88 million, is being constructed by Tefoma Construction, a consortium of local firms Tensor Systems, Fossil Contracting, and Masimba. Of the total cost, US$65 million is allocated to the interchange itself, while US$23 million covers essential works, including detours, relocation, and professional fees.Funded through a loan from Fossil Mines (Private) Limited, the parent company of Fossil Contracting, the interchange is designed to alleviate severe traffic congestion at the Mbudzi junction, where three major roads - High Glen, Simon Mazorodze, and Chitungwiza - intersect. Currently, commuters face delays of up to three hours during peak hours, but the new interchange will dramatically reduce congestion.The project involves the construction of a three-tier grade-separated intersection featuring 15 major bridge structures, several of which have been completed, while others are in various stages of construction.