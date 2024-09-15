Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe lacks political will, financing to implement SDGs

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago | Views
Zimbabwe is struggling to make significant progress on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) due to a lack of political will and financial resources, according to a recent statement by the United Nations (UN). This issue has been compounded by the country’s ongoing economic challenges and a lack of a comprehensive budget framework since 2019.

As Zimbabwe prepares to participate in the Summit of the Future in New York next week, the UN has highlighted the critical need for a robust financing plan to advance the SDGs. UN resident co-ordinator Edward Kallon emphasized that without a comprehensive budget, the country’s efforts to achieve the SDGs are likely to be ineffective.

"We want the total budget to implement the SDGs in Zimbabwe, but we need to work with the government to see what that amount is. That is what we need. We need it or else we are not going to be able to make any big impact," Kallon told NewsDay during the Summit's Consultative Stakeholders Meeting in Harare last week.

Since 2019, Zimbabwe has struggled with economic recession and stagnation, exacerbating the challenge of funding SDG initiatives. The UN had previously urged Zimbabwean authorities to enhance implementation and monitoring mechanisms to achieve the SDGs, despite the difficulties posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change.

Kallon clarified that corruption and manipulation are not the primary barriers to implementing the SDGs in Zimbabwe. Instead, he pointed out that the fundamental issue is the absence of a financial framework. "Actually, the budget is needed. If you don't have the money, what do you do? First you get the money, then you talk about manipulation. There's no money like that, but we need to know how much it costs. In other countries, we have calculated it actually," Kallon explained.

The SDGs represent a global effort to end poverty, protect the planet, and improve the quality of life for all people. The UN’s emphasis on the need for a clear and comprehensive budget reflects the urgency of addressing financial gaps to ensure that Zimbabwe can effectively contribute to these universal goals.

As the country heads to the international summit, the focus will be on securing the necessary financial resources and political commitment to drive meaningful progress on the SDGs.

Source - newzimbabwe

Must Read

Chamisa unveils his plan

4 secs ago | 0 Views

'Zimbabwe police and Zanu-PF lead in rights violations'

3 mins ago | 0 Views

Mbudzi Interchange delays due to Sadc Summit preparations

5 mins ago | 1 Views

Warrant issued for Chatunga Mugabe after court absence

8 mins ago | 8 Views

Zimbabwe deploys gold mobilisation taskforce

11 mins ago | 6 Views

Miner sentenced to life for brutal bar attack

13 mins ago | 21 Views

Gwanda Magistrates' Court requires US$3.84 million funding boost

15 mins ago | 3 Views

Bulawayo and South Africa's KZN Province strengthen ties

17 mins ago | 13 Views

Harare's Mbudzi Interchange partially opens to traffic

19 mins ago | 7 Views

Crashed helicopter was meant to transport Mnangagwa

21 mins ago | 49 Views

Marvelous Nakamba feels good

23 mins ago | 17 Views

40% of South Africa critical skill permits issued to Zimbabweans

11 hrs ago | 1555 Views

Zimbabwean cricketer arrested on charges of attempted murder

13 hrs ago | 911 Views

20 of the 31 US Abrams tanks supplied to Kiev have been destroyed

14 hrs ago | 523 Views

Scottland's match referee beaten up

15 hrs ago | 594 Views

Masvingo-Glen Norah Loop Road opened to traffic

15 hrs ago | 683 Views

Tshabangu has not fired Welshman Ncube and others

15 hrs ago | 1073 Views

Zimbabwe football back on Supersport

16 hrs ago | 1693 Views

National Railways of Zimbabwe workshop in Bulawayo gutted by fire

16 hrs ago | 322 Views

Dexter Nduna did not graduate from UZ, but attended ceremony in gown

16 hrs ago | 848 Views

Only 8 guns surrendered under firearms amnesty

16 hrs ago | 192 Views

Passengers escape death as CAG bus burns to ashes

16 hrs ago | 469 Views

Security guard robs bank he was guarding, makes off with US$130,000

16 hrs ago | 409 Views

Chinese national faces deportation from Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 391 Views

Zimbabwean exporters granted duty-free access to UK markets

17 hrs ago | 260 Views

Google is deleting Gmail accounts

20 hrs ago | 813 Views

Zulu Lithium operations set for restart

22 hrs ago | 297 Views

Zanu-PF in Mnangagwa bootlicking frenzy

22 hrs ago | 965 Views

Harare man up for US$42,000 theft

22 hrs ago | 419 Views

Ghost wards attributed to Hwange poor performance

23 hrs ago | 294 Views

Bulawayo schools to apply for loans

23 hrs ago | 218 Views

Funding Shortages leave 'Mthuli' road unmarked

23 hrs ago | 416 Views

SA gives Zimbabwean immigrants lifeline

23 hrs ago | 1150 Views

Tragic morgue mix-up: Family buries stranger in Mangwe district

23 hrs ago | 350 Views

Granny 'cattle rustler' denied bail

23 hrs ago | 353 Views

Rugby returns to Bulawayo

23 hrs ago | 178 Views

National youth housing scheme launched

23 hrs ago | 101 Views

Dembare beats Orapa

23 hrs ago | 168 Views

The Grand Tour Finale puts Zimbabwe tourism on the global map

23 hrs ago | 296 Views

CAAZ probes Air Force helicopter incident

23 hrs ago | 301 Views

Zimra Loses over US$600,000 in fake vehicle import rebate fraud

23 hrs ago | 273 Views

CIA plot to kill Venezuela's Maduro foiled

15 Sep 2024 at 20:34hrs | 825 Views

Student activists arrested during Harare meeting

15 Sep 2024 at 20:03hrs | 719 Views

Highlanders fail to deliver promised birthday gift to Mnangagwa

15 Sep 2024 at 19:58hrs | 2673 Views

Air Force of Zimbabwe plane crashes

15 Sep 2024 at 19:53hrs | 7517 Views

CAPS United stage remarkable comeback to stun Highlanders

15 Sep 2024 at 19:49hrs | 521 Views

Zulu Reed dance marks 40 years of purity

15 Sep 2024 at 16:23hrs | 681 Views

Zimbabwe police detective accused of terrorizing miners

15 Sep 2024 at 16:19hrs | 743 Views

Mnangagwa postures as Munhumutapa reincarnation?

15 Sep 2024 at 16:09hrs | 1286 Views