Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa unveils his plan

by Staff reporter
2 secs ago | Views
Former opposition leader Nelson Chamisa has proposed a bold new initiative aimed at addressing Zimbabwe's ongoing brain drain and ensuring that the country's educational achievements lead to real economic and social progress. Chamisa's plan, announced yesterday, seeks to create a comprehensive framework for citizens' development from birth to adulthood, leveraging data and statistical models to improve job market outcomes for graduates.

The proposed Citizens' Affairs Plan is designed to provide each individual with a national identity, social security, citizen number, and voter registration identification. This system will activate upon the completion of educational testing and qualification, aiming to align the job market with the skills of new graduates.

"In our proposal, these issues should be addressed from birth through a rigorous system that assigns each citizen a national identity and links it with social security, citizen number, and voter registration. This will be triggered when educational qualifications are completed," Chamisa said in a statement.

Chamisa highlighted the disconnect between the educational system and job market, citing the recent graduation ceremony at the University of Zimbabwe, where 6,778 students, including 200 medical doctors, 256 lawyers, and 327 engineers, graduated. Despite this significant output, Chamisa pointed out that many graduates face limited job opportunities due to a shrinking industry and economic challenges.

"We produce graduates, but we have no viable market absorption plan to cater for the trained professionals we produce year in and year out," Chamisa noted. He emphasized that the lack of strategic planning and career path guidance for graduates often leads to unemployment and brain drain, with talented individuals seeking opportunities abroad or remaining unemployed at home.

The plan aims to address these issues by integrating data across economic and social sectors to provide a more effective citizens' affairs system. Chamisa stressed that the current lack of effective planning and opportunity has led to a significant loss of human capital, as many young Zimbabweans are forced to leave the country or struggle to find employment.

"Too many graduates either leave to seek greener pastures abroad or remain unemployed at home, joining the thousands already struggling without gainful employment or enterprise," Chamisa said. "Only by implementing a radical, elaborate, thoughtful, and inclusive citizens' affairs plan can we transform educational achievements into tangible growth and prosperity for all."

Chamisa's proposal aims to create a more coherent and supportive framework for managing citizens' development, ensuring that Zimbabwe's educational investments yield meaningful returns and contribute to the country's overall growth and prosperity.

Source - newsday

Must Read

Zimbabwe lacks political will, financing to implement SDGs

2 mins ago | 0 Views

'Zimbabwe police and Zanu-PF lead in rights violations'

3 mins ago | 0 Views

Mbudzi Interchange delays due to Sadc Summit preparations

5 mins ago | 1 Views

Warrant issued for Chatunga Mugabe after court absence

8 mins ago | 8 Views

Zimbabwe deploys gold mobilisation taskforce

11 mins ago | 6 Views

Miner sentenced to life for brutal bar attack

13 mins ago | 20 Views

Gwanda Magistrates' Court requires US$3.84 million funding boost

15 mins ago | 3 Views

Bulawayo and South Africa's KZN Province strengthen ties

17 mins ago | 13 Views

Harare's Mbudzi Interchange partially opens to traffic

19 mins ago | 7 Views

Crashed helicopter was meant to transport Mnangagwa

21 mins ago | 49 Views

Marvelous Nakamba feels good

23 mins ago | 17 Views

40% of South Africa critical skill permits issued to Zimbabweans

11 hrs ago | 1553 Views

Zimbabwean cricketer arrested on charges of attempted murder

13 hrs ago | 911 Views

20 of the 31 US Abrams tanks supplied to Kiev have been destroyed

14 hrs ago | 523 Views

Scottland's match referee beaten up

15 hrs ago | 594 Views

Masvingo-Glen Norah Loop Road opened to traffic

15 hrs ago | 683 Views

Tshabangu has not fired Welshman Ncube and others

15 hrs ago | 1073 Views

Zimbabwe football back on Supersport

16 hrs ago | 1693 Views

National Railways of Zimbabwe workshop in Bulawayo gutted by fire

16 hrs ago | 322 Views

Dexter Nduna did not graduate from UZ, but attended ceremony in gown

16 hrs ago | 848 Views

Only 8 guns surrendered under firearms amnesty

16 hrs ago | 192 Views

Passengers escape death as CAG bus burns to ashes

16 hrs ago | 469 Views

Security guard robs bank he was guarding, makes off with US$130,000

16 hrs ago | 409 Views

Chinese national faces deportation from Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 391 Views

Zimbabwean exporters granted duty-free access to UK markets

17 hrs ago | 260 Views

Google is deleting Gmail accounts

20 hrs ago | 813 Views

Zulu Lithium operations set for restart

22 hrs ago | 297 Views

Zanu-PF in Mnangagwa bootlicking frenzy

22 hrs ago | 965 Views

Harare man up for US$42,000 theft

22 hrs ago | 419 Views

Ghost wards attributed to Hwange poor performance

23 hrs ago | 294 Views

Bulawayo schools to apply for loans

23 hrs ago | 218 Views

Funding Shortages leave 'Mthuli' road unmarked

23 hrs ago | 416 Views

SA gives Zimbabwean immigrants lifeline

23 hrs ago | 1150 Views

Tragic morgue mix-up: Family buries stranger in Mangwe district

23 hrs ago | 350 Views

Granny 'cattle rustler' denied bail

23 hrs ago | 353 Views

Rugby returns to Bulawayo

23 hrs ago | 178 Views

National youth housing scheme launched

23 hrs ago | 101 Views

Dembare beats Orapa

23 hrs ago | 168 Views

The Grand Tour Finale puts Zimbabwe tourism on the global map

23 hrs ago | 296 Views

CAAZ probes Air Force helicopter incident

23 hrs ago | 301 Views

Zimra Loses over US$600,000 in fake vehicle import rebate fraud

23 hrs ago | 273 Views

CIA plot to kill Venezuela's Maduro foiled

15 Sep 2024 at 20:34hrs | 825 Views

Student activists arrested during Harare meeting

15 Sep 2024 at 20:03hrs | 719 Views

Highlanders fail to deliver promised birthday gift to Mnangagwa

15 Sep 2024 at 19:58hrs | 2673 Views

Air Force of Zimbabwe plane crashes

15 Sep 2024 at 19:53hrs | 7517 Views

CAPS United stage remarkable comeback to stun Highlanders

15 Sep 2024 at 19:49hrs | 521 Views

Zulu Reed dance marks 40 years of purity

15 Sep 2024 at 16:23hrs | 681 Views

Zimbabwe police detective accused of terrorizing miners

15 Sep 2024 at 16:19hrs | 743 Views

Mnangagwa postures as Munhumutapa reincarnation?

15 Sep 2024 at 16:09hrs | 1286 Views